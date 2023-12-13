Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atlas Wept, Kbojisoft

Mother-Inspired Retro RPG Atlas Wept Arrives This January

Looking for a classic RPG game? Kbojisoft has revealed the release date of their Mother-inspired title Atlas Wept, coming in January.

Article Summary Retro RPG Atlas Wept set for January release, reviving Earthbound charm.

Navigate the dual narratives of children unraveling a world's dark truth.

Engage in classic turn-based battles with innovative action mini-games.

Customize your party's abilities and explore diverse, vibrant landscapes.

Indie game developer and publisher Kbojisoft revealed their new retro RPG game Atlas Wept will be released for PC via Steam this January. The team have created the game with the full achkowlegement that it has been inspired by the Mother/Earthbound series of titles, as you'll take on an epic adventure to save the world, all whole experiencing sympathy, empathy, and robot dogs. If you love that franchise, you'll get a kick out of this game and the lore that has been created. Enjoy the trailer and info below as it will be released on January 17, 2024.

Atlas Wept

On a distant planet enshrouded in peculiar mysteries, two groups of wayward children embark on dangerous journeys. Guide Dezi and Charlie closer to the origin of a malevolent personality-erasing force, and learn more about the planet as Hal and Lucy seek out the truth behind Gigi the Robot Dog's existence. Alternate between each group across twelve chapters, piecing together the narrative threads that bind them and the appearance of the malevolent Grins. Observe the events unraveling between the eclectic cast of heroes as they experience hardships through the lens of children, witnessing and learning to question the cruelties of the world. View the evolution of the core cast as they rely on one another to overcome challenges, learn lessons, and foster compassion and sincerity along the way.

Explore colorful locations across the world, such as underground temples, moss caverns, abandoned train stations, snow-capped mountains, and even a massive garbage dump. Traverse these various landscapes, encountering eerie beings known as the Grins, whose Cheshire Cat-like smiles belie a dark truth. Chuckle at cheeky dialogue, solve light puzzles, and engage in rewarding and accessible action mini-games during combat encounters. Atlas Wept's old-school RPG sensibilities meld classic turn-based battles with action-inspired minigames to create a fast-paced and satisfying gameplay loop. Assume direct control to dodge enemy attack patterns similar to bullet hell sections that differ depending on the foe. Deliver enough damage to stun enemies, affording characters a few crucial turns to deal massive damage. Experiment with the Stamp Book to adjust stats and customize the party's abilities.

