MotoGP 26 Will Officially Launch in Late April

MotoGP 26 has been given an official launch date with a new trailer, as the game arrives in late April on multiple platforms

Milestone Games and MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group have confirmed the official launch date for their latest racing title, MotoGP 26. The team confirmed the game will arrive on April 29, 2026, as it will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, ROG Xbox Ally, ROG Xbox Ally X, and PC via Steam, Microsoft, and the Epic Games Store. Witht he news came a new trailer, which you can check out here, as we'll see the title in about seven weeks.

MotoGP 26

With the new instalment, it will be possible to check out all riders' ratings. Each rider is represented by a rating card built around four key attributes: lap time, pace, head-to-head, and reliability. These values are dynamically updated based on real-world performances to determine Dynamic Rider Ratings. As a result, riders' current form will directly influence the competitive balance on the grid, both in and out of Career Mode, delivering a deeper and more authentic sense of immersion.

Featuring all the official riders and tracks of the 2026 season for the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, MotoGP 26 enhances its physics model thanks to a rider-based handling system. This allows players to control the bike by managing the rider's weight and movements, delivering a true-to-life riding sensation and faster reactions for intense, high-speed action. The Race Off game mode returns, now expanded with a brand-new location and the introduction of Production Bikes, a new 1000cc category that joins Motard, Flat Track, and Minibikes. Just like real riders, Race Off allows players to enjoy more relaxed racing sessions, perfect for training and improving performance ahead of the championship.

To fully immerse fans in the world of MotoGP™, Career mode now centers around a fully 3D paddock, serving as the hub for the entire race weekend. Here, players can dive into the off-track life with two exciting new features: Thursday press conferences and a personal manager. During the Thursday press conferences, it will be possible to set both short and long-term goals, whether it's calling out rivals in public or pushing the team for faster bike development. Meanwhile, the personal manager will play a key role in career progression, handling contract negotiations, arranging meetings with team and manufacturer representatives, and guiding players through crucial decisions in the Rider's Market.

The Arcade and Pro experiences will help players of all skill levels on their journey to glory. The Arcade experience, revised from the previous chapter, is perfect for newcomers and those looking for simplified gameplay; on the other hand, the Pro experience is set to be the peak of simulation, offering the most realistic bike feeling and all the tools to create the perfect setup. With cross-play* now enabling full 22-player grids* and split-screen support, everything is set for breathtaking battles, both online and offline. Finally, players can once again customize their look with advanced graphic editors and share their helmet, number, and buttpatch creations with the community

