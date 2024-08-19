Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fumi Games, Mouse: P.I. For Hire, PlaySide Publishing

Mouse: P.I. For Hire Releases New Name, Trailer & Info

Playside Studios and Fumi Games have given Mouse a few adjustments and a trailer, as the game is now called Mouse: P.I. For Hire

PlaySide Studios and Fumi Games release new trailer and rename the game Mouse: P.I. For Hire.

Originally called Mouse, the game transitions from a gangster FPS to a detective story with deeper characters.

New weapons like The Mauser and The Turpentine Gun add unique gameplay elements with animation motif.

Set in a 1930s rubber hose animation style, players unravel a quest for justice in a chaotic, corrupt noir city.

Indie game developer Fumi Games and publisher Playside Publishing have released new info, art, and a gameplay trailer for the renamed game Mouse: P.I. For Hire. Originally just called Mouse, the game was first teased back in November 2023 as more of a gangster FPS title, but the team didn't really have much to reveal in terms of a story beyond the idea of being a detective taking out the mob. The latest trailer looks like they've refined a lot of the animation on the gameplay, as well as given the story a lot more depth with new characters that don't feel like generic mobsters. They also play with the weapons a bit as they showcase The Mauser, a classic multishot pistol, and The Turpentine Gun, a handy tool that erases enemies from their existence (since it's playing off the animation motif). Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Mouse: P.I. For Hire boasts a unique visual style inspired by the charm of 1930s rubber hose animation, transporting players to a nostalgic era of early cartoons. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, MOUSE is the explosive shooter you've been waiting for. Assume the role of a private detective navigating a noir city teeming with gangs, mobs, and characters from the dark side. Unravel a quest for justice in a noir city mired in chaos, corruption, and vibrant energy, utilizing a diverse arsenal of weapons, power-ups, and explosives to thwart the takeover by corrupt politicians. The game's playful weaponry and distinctive health display, coupled with enemies behaving like cartoon characters, add a lighthearted twist to traditional FPS gameplay.

