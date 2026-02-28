Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mad Pumpkins, Movierooms - Cinema Management

Movierooms – Cinema Management Pushes Early Access Date Back

After only announcing the Early Access release date just a few weeks ago, Movierooms – Cinema Management has been pushed back

Article Summary Movierooms – Cinema Management Early Access on Steam delayed to March 17, no reason disclosed.

Build and grow your own cinema empire across historical eras, from nickelodeons to multiplexes.

Strategically manage your movie lineup, staff, and theater features to maximize audience satisfaction.

Enjoy both Sandbox creativity and a story-driven Historical Mode with iconic film industry legends.

Indie game developer and publisher Mad Pumpkins has had to push back the release of their next game, Movierooms – Cinema Management. The team originally announced the cinema-theater tycoon simulation title would be out on March 3 in Early Access on Steam. But plans have changed, and now the date will be March 17; no reason was given for the pushback. Until then, you can check out the trailer above.

Movierooms – Cinema Management

Movierooms invites players to step into the shoes of a cinema manager and build their own theater business across different historical eras, blending strategy, creativity, and storytelling into a unique management experience that celebrates the history of film. From the humble nickelodeons of the early 1900s to modern multiplexes, players will design, customize and grow their cinema while balancing business decisions, staff management, and they must also be able to put together the best film programme to audience satisfaction.

Choose Tonight's Show: Curate the perfect film lineup for your audience. Select movies based on genre, ratings, reviews, and trends, and schedule screenings strategically. Time of day and day of the week directly impact attendance, requiring careful planning to maximize profits.

Curate the perfect film lineup for your audience. Select movies based on genre, ratings, reviews, and trends, and schedule screenings strategically. Time of day and day of the week directly impact attendance, requiring careful planning to maximize profits. Build Your Team and Your Theater: Hire and manage a specialized staff, including projectionists, cashiers, janitors, and era-specific roles. Design every room, decorate your spaces, and create a unique brand identity using an intuitive building system.

Hire and manage a specialized staff, including projectionists, cashiers, janitors, and era-specific roles. Design every room, decorate your spaces, and create a unique brand identity using an intuitive building system. Grow Fame and Reputation: Attract more customers through advertising campaigns, excellent service, and smart investments. Improve hygiene, comfort, and technology to earn VIP visitors and transform your small theater into a cutting-edge cinema empire.

Attract more customers through advertising campaigns, excellent service, and smart investments. Improve hygiene, comfort, and technology to earn VIP visitors and transform your small theater into a cutting-edge cinema empire. Sandbox Freedom: For players who prefer unlimited creativity, Sandbox Mode provides full access to equipment, decorations, and customization tools, allowing them to design their dream cinema without restrictions.

For players who prefer unlimited creativity, Sandbox Mode provides full access to equipment, decorations, and customization tools, allowing them to design their dream cinema without restrictions. A Story-Driven Historical Journey: Beyond classic tycoon mechanics, Movierooms features a narrative Historical Mode. Cinema history has been disrupted: iconic directors, actors, and film pioneers are lost across time. Guided by Gaspard, an animated Oscar-like statuette, players must travel through eras, complete special missions, and help these legendary figures return to their rightful place in history, or risk their films disappearing forever.

