MSI Releases New Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse

MSI revealed a brand new gaming mouse this week as they have added the new Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless Mouse to their lineup. The concept behind this design was to offer an amazing mouse that has high performance and responds well (especially in esports), but also doesn't take up a ton of space and is easy to charge. Weighing 73 grams and coming with a PIXART PAW3311 sensor, OMRON switches, and up to 12000 DPI sensitivity, it's one of the better mice they have released this year. We have more specs and details below as its currently being sold for $75.

"Utilizing the same lightweight plastic material as its predecessor, the Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless weighs in at an ultra-light 73g. This results in rapid yet effortless movement, delivering outstanding gameplay with each move. The small ergonomic chassis makes the mouse a better choice for gamers with small to medium-sized hands and provides excellent comfort in most grip styles. It also features gaming-grade 100% pure PTFE mouse skates, which have a single-directional surface texture and double-cut edges that makes each movement faster and more precise."

"Sporting the latest 2.4G wireless technology, the Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless transmits inputs at just 1ms speeds resulting in smooth and stable mouse movement throughout the competition. Battery life lasts up to 110 hours on a full charge. The included charging dock allows a convenient and user-friendly charging experience by easily stationing the mouse on it. Gamers can return to the game faster by charging the mouse for 10 minutes to get up to 7 hours of battery life. Alternatively, they can continue playing by connecting the included USB type C cable directly to the mouse. The provided battery lifetimes may vary depending on usage and environmental conditions."

"The Clutch GM31 Lightweight Wireless is built around a PIXART PAW 3310 sensor rated for 12000 DPI sensitivity and 300 IPS movement tracking. Located on the underside of the mouse is a DPI switch with durable OMRON switches under the left and right buttons, rated to last over 60 million clicks. MSI Center software is supported and can be used to customize various mouse settings. Included with the mouse are a USB dongle, a dedicated charging dock, and an extra Type-C to Type-A Frixion Free Cable for wired gaming. On the mouse, a recessed channel where a USB cable can be directly plugged in doubles as storage for the USB dongle during traveling."