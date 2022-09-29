MTN DEW Launches Real Change Challenge To Support HBCU Gamers

MTN DEW has officially launched a brand new event with the Real Change Challenge, designed to specifically support HBCU gamers. Players who enter this competition will be competing for a slice of the $500k prize pool as the company will utilize the event to get the word out about the HBCU Esports League and highlight students of color on a national platform. Starting today and running all the way until October 28th, any gamers currently enrolled in an HBCU can register here to participate in an epic Call Of Duty tournament. We have more info on it below, along with a couple of quotes from organizers about what to expect.

Last year, MTN DEW launched the MTN DEW Real Change Opportunity Fund, a commitment from the brand to make tangible investment in Black entrepreneurs through a unique competition, providing winners with resources, programming and funding to turn their ideas into real businesses. Now in year two, MTN DEW is supporting Black gamers by partnering with the HBCU Esports League, which is owned by Cxmmunity Media, an organization dedicated to future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming, to create the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge, a nationwide Call of Duty tournament for HBCU student gamers. The MTN DEW Real Change Challenge will invite HBCU students nationwide to sign up to compete for a total $500,000 prize pool. The Real Change Challenge will kick-off with 16 teams in a bracket style tournament, culminating in The Ultimate Game – a final showdown between the nation's top two HBCU teams. These two gaming juggernauts will face off for bragging rights and a first-place prize of $80,000. In addition, MTN DEW will identify four all-stars from the tournament, based on their individual performance and sportsmanship, as the Real Change Challenge All-Stars. Each All-Star will receive $50,000, along with a sponsorship from MTN DEW for up to one year, as well as mentorship and unrivaled exposure to esports pros.

"Unfortunately, Black representation within esports and the gaming industry is disproportionally low. MTN DEW recognizes the opportunity gap that Black gamers face as they explore gaming as a viable career path, and we're trying to close that gap with the MTN DEW Real Change Challenge," says Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer, MTN DEW. "We are continuing our commitment to make a tangible investment in the Black gamers of tomorrow, as well as continuing our ongoing support of HBCUs, by rallying around them to showcase their skills and take their place in the gaming industry. MTN DEW is proud to fuel these competitors on their journey through the Real Change Challenge and provide much-needed resources and funding to empower the next generation." "It is an honor to partner with MTN DEW on its Real Change Challenge and further our shared mission of future-proofing diversity and equity in gaming," says Ryan Johnson, CEO of Cxmmunity Media. "As one of the first organizations to put a stake in the ground on getting more HBCU students engaged in esports, it's refreshing to see brands like MTN DEW leverage its resources and community ties to invest in driving more diversity within the industry. Together, we can pave the way for the next generation of Black gamers and innovators to have a seat at the table."