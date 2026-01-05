Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Death Howl, Frostpunk 2, Frostpunk: 1886, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, The Alters

Multiple 11 Bit Studios Titles Receive Updates In Recent Showcase

Back in December, 11 Bit Studios held their own showcase in the middle of all of December's chaos, revealing more updates for their titles

Playing catch-up to all of the insanity from he holidays, there were a few showcases we missed because there were too many to cover, which included the 11 Bit Studios Digital Showcase 2025. The showcase, which we have prepared for you, comprises news and updates for multiple titles under the company's banner. Including new content drops for The Alters and Frostpunk 2, two new trailers for Moonlighter 2 and Death Howl, while looking ahead at titles like Frostpunk 1886. We have the dev notes below about the show as well, while we look ahead to many of the updates and new games on the way.

11 Bit Studios Digital Showcase 2025

he Alters, a sci-fi personal survival game, receives its first Free Major Content Update, introducing highly requested features like Relax Mode and Photo Mode, alongside a revamped saving system that allows saving on exit and during key gameplay moments. The update also adds a card-based mini-game, a new black-and-white noir-styled story mission, and more. At the same time, the society-survival city-builder Frostpunk 2 sees the launch of its first DLC – Fractured Utopias – which reforges the Utopia Builder Mode and arrives simultaneously for the recently released console version. In addition, all Frostpunk 2 owners will receive a batch of new free content included in the latest game update. Both The Alters and Frostpunk 2 will continue to be supported with fresh content and DLCs through 2026.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault and Death Howl – had their moments in the spotlight. Death Howl launches tomorrow, December 9th, on PC, and with a free demo still available on Steam, players can experience the appealing uniqueness of this deck-builder infused with soulslike elements, action-RPG exploration of eerie biomes, and tactical, grid-based combat. Console players can hop into the journey through grief on February 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the developers at Digital Sun shared a "work-in-progress" outlook for Moonlighter 2's next steps in its Early Access journey and thanked players for the continuous feedback that is directly shaping development. To mark the moment, Death Howl and Moonlighter 2 have extended their spotlight beyond the showcase, with new themed merchandise appearing in our store, alongside limited discounts on select apparel.

Understandably, that's not all that's happening behind the curtain at 11 bit studios. Among its secrets, the studio also shared a substantial update from the production of Frostpunk 1886 – a reimagining of the bestselling first game in the series, rebuilt from the ground up using the power of Unreal Engine and expanded with new mechanics and content. Maciej Sułecki, Game Director of the project, highlighted several current areas of focus, including: enhancing citizen behavior through improved animations and motion capture; adding more expressive slices of daily life in New London to deepen emotional resonance; a redesigned lighting system emphasizing the harshness of the Frostland; and upgraded building textures for a more grounded, immersive city.

