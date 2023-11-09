Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Hopoo Games, Risk of Rain

Multiple Risk Of Rain Announcements Happen For 10th Anniversary

If you love the Risk Of Rain franchise, then it is a good time for you as the recent 10th Anniversary stream revealed multiple updates.

Article Summary Gearbox celebrates Risk Of Rain's 10th Anniversary with The Festival of Gup livestream.

Risk of Rain Returns announced, a remake with new features for Steam and Switch.

Seekers of the Storm expansion for Risk of Rain 2 introduces new lore, items, and stages.

Risk of Rain: Hostile Worlds, a free-to-play mobile RPG, brings the series to iOS and Android.

Yesterday, Gearbox Publishing hosted a special 10th Anniversary livestream celebration for the Risk of Rain franchise called The Festival of Gup, as they revealed multiple announcements for titles across the entire series. Among the updates were new information on Risk of Rain Returns, as well as updates on the content for Hostile Worlds, Survivors of the Void, and Seekers of the Storm. We have more info on all of them below, along with some trailers, straight from the devs.

Risk of Rain Returns

Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing today launched Risk of Rain Returns, a complete remake of the iconic Risk of Rain first created by Hopoo Games on Steam and Nintendo Switch. This revitalized classic features enhanced visuals and an updated codebase to elevate the game players know and love. With additional Survivors, stages, items, mechanics, and a remastered soundtrack, Risk of Rain Returns is loaded with new ways to play, so no two runs will ever be the same.

Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm

Developed by Gearbox, Seekers of the Storm is the second expansion for Risk of Rain 2. It will introduce new lore and is packed with new items and more. It introduces The False Son, a mighty antagonist constructed by the Lemurians in Providence's image and corrupted by Mithrix's Beads of Fealty. The expansion also debuts the franchise's first stage with Day and Night phases, giving players different ways to interact and access more areas to explore. The expansion will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC storefronts (Steam and Epic Games Store) as well as Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Wishlists are now open.

Risk of Rain: Hostile Worlds

Developed by Frima Studio, Hostile Worlds is a free-to-play roguelike action RPG that features dynamic mid-game Survivor swapping and a hero collector element. It will be coming to Android and iOS. Featuring a diverse lineup of Survivors, intense run-and-gun combat, and epic bullet-hell bosses, this latest addition to the Risk of Rain canon brings the beloved universe to mobile devices, enabling players to take their favorite franchise on the go.

Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void

Survivors of the Void, the game's first expansion, is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. This expansion features two Survivors—the skillful markswoman Railgunner, and the eldritch monstrosity Void Fiend—and the endless Simulacrum game mode, as well as new items, stages, and more. Risk of Rain 2 has also received a free, substantial overhaul of the core game for all players on consoles, future-proofing the title for more content, faster bug fixes, and performance improvements across platforms.

