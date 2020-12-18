Nintendo Shows Off More Of Sephiroth In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo decided to show off more of Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today, along with other additions. During a livestream on their social media channels, we got a first-hand look at how the character plays, as well as new costumes being added to the game. We'll let the game's director, Masahiro Sakurai, do most of the talking on the videos below, along with the info we have for you here. But just a couple of thoughts on our end… This dude is broken! Once pro players get a hold of what he can do, we're guessing he'll get nerfed in about a month, because there's a lot of combos to be done with Sephiroth that will basically be game-breaking. Also, a little depressing that the closest we're ever going to come to having Geno from Super Mario RPG in Smash bros is as a Mii Fighter costume. Enjoy the videos as he will be added to the game on December 22nd for $6.

Sephiroth joins Cloud as another playable fighter from the Final Fantasy series. But their play styles are far from similar. While they both possess swords, not much can compare to the range of Sephiroth's legendary Masamune. He is also a much lighter fighter, offering quick movement, but taller and more prone to be struck by opponents. Using a combination of powerful and fast-moving slashes, air attacks, magic spells and throws, Sephiroth and his mighty Masamune are a formidable pair against Cloud and the dozens of other Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters. The new stage that is included in Challenger Pack 8 is based on the Northern Cave, an iconic location from the Final Fantasy series where a climactic battle with Sephiroth takes place. Fans of Final Fantasy will be delighted to see some familiar imagery while fighting on the stage, including the all-powerful summons Meteor and Holy, as well as the Highwind airship. Fans will also notice that, since Sephiroth is a video game boss character himself, his Classic Mode journey in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leads him through a series of battles against various bosses, including Dracula from Castlevania, Ganon from The Legend of Zelda, Rathalos from the Monster Hunter games and even Galleom from Super Smash Bros. Brawl.