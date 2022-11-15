MultiVersus Adds Marvin The Martian To The Roster

WB Games has added a new character to the MultiVersus roster as players can now choose Marvin The Martian, along with some new maps. In what feels like one of the oddest selections for the game, but still kind of a welcomed one, you'll be getting the easy-to-temper alien as an option to blast your enemies with an Earth-shattering kaboom. Along with his inclusion, the team has also added new maps that revolve around Game of Thrones, providing you a new fantasy setting to duke it out on. We got more info on these additions below from the devs.

"Hailing from the planet Mars, the well-mannered Looney Tunes villain Marvin The Martian will be equipped with his Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator explosive device, powerful blaster and spaceship summoning abilities. The new season will also include an upcoming Game of Thrones map that will allow players to hurl opponents away from the Iron Throne, along with Westeros-based hazards and a remix of the iconic theme music. Release timing for Marvin the Martian and the Game of Thrones map will be announced at a later date."

"The Season 2 Battle Pass is available now and includes a variety of free items for all players to earn, such as the Baker Street Tom & Jerry character variant (Tom and Jerry), Tea Time Reindog variant and Pixel Finn (Adventure Time) profile icon. Players who unlock the premium Battle Pass for Season 2 can earn even more rewards, including the Astronaut Velma (Scooby-Doo) variant, Maestro Bugs (Looney Tunes) variant, and Arya Yawn (Game of Thrones) taunt. Both the free and premium Battle Pass paths include 50 tiers of rewards to earn. Also available starting today for in-game purchase are the Samurai Batman (DC), Evil Morty (Rick and Morty), and Fern Finn (Adventure Time) character variants."