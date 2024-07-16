Posted in: Dire Wolf Digital, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Munchkin, Munchkin Digital, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin Digital – Clerical Errors Released For Steam and Mobile

Munchkin Digital – Clerical Errors is available now, adding over 100 cards to the game and making things more competitive between players.

Article Summary Munchkin Digital's Clerical Errors adds over 100 new cards on Steam & mobile.

Featuring a Gnome Bard, Chainmail Bikini, and Tequila Mockingbird!

Includes seven new challenges like Munchkin Roulette & Mimic Infestation.

Munchkin Digital brings the classic card game experience to 2023 gamers.

Steve Jackson Games and Dire Wolf have released a new update for Munchkin Digital with the addition of the Clerical Errors update. The content brings in over 100 new cards with a few new twists on the game, as they throw in some new content that pits the players against each other in greater ways, as well as making it a little more challenging to make it to the top level before winning. We have more details about the content as it is available right now for both PC via Steam and on mobile.

Clerical Errors

Another 112 cards for your collection of dastardly monsters and zany loot! Become a Gnome Bard and sing your way along your tiny warpath! Don your Chainmail Bikini and do battle with the terrible Tequila Mockingbird! Test your mettle with new challenges, and may the Clerical Errors be in your favor! Test your Munchkin-y mettle with seven new challenges to overcome!

Bardic Shuffle – Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good!

Munchkin Roulette – It's time to spin the wheel!

Mimic Infestation – Everybody loves mimics!

The Illusion of Choice – Hmmmm…which will it be?

Perfectly Balanced Encounter Design – Ready for a suitably fair challenge?

Clergy Conundrum – Have faith…whether you want to or not!

Loot Goblin – Get rich or die trying!

Munchkin Digital

Munchkin is the mega-hit card game from Steve Jackson Games, with millions of copies sold and billions of monsters slain in over two decades of murderous munchkin-y mayhem. Munchkin Digital was released in 2023, bringing the iconic classic to a new generation of gamers on Steam and mobile devices. You and your friends compete to kill monsters and grab magic items. Don the Horny Helmet and the Boots of Butt-Kicking. Wield the Staff of Napalm…or maybe the Chainsaw of Bloody Dismemberment. Start by slaughtering the Potted Plant and the Drooling Slime, and work your way up to the Plutonium Dragon!

