Mundaun Devs Release Latest Behind-The-Scenes Video

MWM Interactive and Hidden Fields have released a brand new video this morning for Mundaun, going behind-the-scenes of their upcoming title. This particular video will be the fifth and final episode of the development series, as Hidden Fields developer Michel Ziegler describes the legend of the Devil's Bridge and how it parallels the story of the game. We're given a much deeper look into Ziegler's own personal journey that led to him reigniting his interest in drawing and the long road that took him to the creation of the game. It's actually a pretty cool perspective to see the artistic process he went through in order to get to this point and the beauty that came from it. You can enjoy the video below as the game will officially be released for PC on March 16th, 2021.

Mundaun is a lovingly hand-pencilled survival horror tale that follows a young man named Curdin who travels to a dark, secluded valley of the Alps to learn more about the mysterious circumstances behind his grandfather's death. Along the way, he discovers that something diabolical is haunting the town's residents and begins a journey to discover Mundaun's secrets. Throughout their journey, players will solve intricate puzzles and learn more about the town, while avoiding sinister characters that trigger the game's fear system, a "cause-and-effect" feature which disorients players when facing dangerous situations. Mundaun has been a passion project for Ziegler since beginning development on the game independently in 2014, with all of the game's characters and environments hand-penciled by Ziegler himself. Having spent summers in the Swiss Alps as a child, Ziegler has an adoration for the region, including the culture and its various folktales passed down for generations.