Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Vibe Check, Unwise

Musical Automation Game Future Vibe Check Announced

Delve into a world of beats that give you the freedom to create, as the musical automation game Future Vibe Check has been announced

Article Summary Discover Future Vibe Check, where automation and music creation collide in a symphonic adventure.

Master automation mechanics to craft unique soundscapes and unlock your creative potential.

Engage in rhythm and pitch minigames to gather resources and maintain your factory’s groove.

Defend your musical factory from Vibe Stealers, combining strategy and musical mastery.

Indie game development studio Unwise and publisher Akupara Games announced their latest game this past week with the reveal of Future Vibe Check. This is an automation-centric rhythm game where you are encouraged to merge imagination and industrious thoughts together to craft symphonic masterpieces. This is one of those games where, aside from objectives, there's no wrong way to play as you're taken on a musical journey of your own making. The game has no release window yet, but you can check out the awesome trailer here while we wait for more details.

Future Vibe Check

In Future Vibe Check, every object you place contributes to an evolving soundscape. Creating music is connected to automation mechanics, and automation will help you make better music. Efficiency and harmony go hand in hand. Yin and Yang. Ebb and Flow. You get it. The gang's all here. Belts, inserters, mergers, launchers, and more! But here, logistics isn't just about efficiency. Musical networks weave through your factory and make every logistic puzzle a symphony of spatial reasoning. Can you balance production and rhythm to make a vibe? Our material world is building to a crescendo of the surreal—a chaotic symphony where the rhythm of reality feels off-key, and human creativity is fading into a muted climax. In this discordant mess, Infinity calls on you to achieve enlightenment by making the right vibe. Unlock your chakras, reconnect with your divine creativity, and weave sacred patterns into the music to rescue us from a silent, digital end.

Explore Music : You don't need to know any music theory — there's a mad smart music engine powering things under the hood. It'll make everything sound right from key to scale.

You don't need to know any music theory — there's a mad smart music engine powering things under the hood. It'll make everything sound right from key to scale. Rhythm Game Infused: Say goodbye to tedious mining. Engage in rhythm and pitch minigames to gather resources and keep the beat flowing.

Say goodbye to tedious mining. Engage in rhythm and pitch minigames to gather resources and keep the beat flowing. Defense Meets Disco: As your factory grows, the Vibe Stealers will threaten it. No pressure, though! There are tons of options to safeguard the Vibe at your own pace.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!