Musical Multiplayer Adventure Game Majjam Announced

There's a brand new musical adventure title on the way as Majjam was announced for PC via Steam, most likely due out in 2026

Article Summary Majjam is a new multiplayer musical adventure game coming to PC via Steam in 2026.

Team up with friends to fight back a dark fog through real-time musical collaboration.

The world of Majjam shifts and reacts to every note played, unlocking secrets and new areas.

Choose from unique musical characters and customize your sound to reshape the game's environment.

Indie game developer and publisher Opus Major has revealed their latest game on the way, as Majjam has been announced for PC. This is a brand-new multiplayer adventure game in which music plays a vital part in both the storytelling and mechanics throughout the world. You'll team up with friends as various characters to fight off a darkness that has swept across the land, protecting the life, colors, and music everyone has come to love. Enjoy the trailer and details from the team here, as it looks like the game won't be out until 2026.

Majjam

A silent death is creeping in, slow, heavy, and cold. Kodé's fog is swallowing everything on its way: life, colors, and sound itself. As hope gets thinner in this quiet world, a spark of hope comes from the ancient magic of Majjam, trapped in musical instruments. Each instrument is a relic of magic, a key to forgotten spells. Play to fight back the corrupted evil, to protect your lands, to remember… and to bring peace and harmony back to the world. In Majjam, jamming isn't just music; it's a connection. Join your friends and fellow wanderers in real-time harmony, layering simple notes into living songs. Whether you're crafting a perfect melody or just making joyful noise, every tune adds a little more color to the world. Performing music with friends has never been so easy.

Venture across a beautiful world where every note you play helps the tribes of Majjam breathe again. Awaken ancient shrines, unlock secrets hidden in silence, and follow melodies that drift like wind through the trees. Along the way, you'll face forgotten trials -playful, puzzling, sometimes perilous- meant to be braved with friends and fellow wanderers to fuel the world with musical energy and push back the surrounding fog. Because in Majjam, every journey is richer when shared…

A Shifting, Musical World: The vibrant, detailed world of Majjam is constantly shifting based on player input: the environment is reacting to player abilities, responding to it, and even opening mysteries. By combining their musical expressions with others, players can reshape part of the world around them, unlocking new areas, discovering powerful melodies, and encountering surprising obstacles.

Kodé isn't just an antagonist—its power is materialized in the game as a massive environmental threat; a lethal active force that defines the boundaries of exploration. Players can beat back its fog through their musical powers, and explore new zones that used to be restrained under the fog tides.

Whether you enjoy strumming some chords, hearing delightful woodwind melodies or you're percussion-addict, Majjam offers multiple, colourful character types for players to select, each with their own musical capabilities and distinct look. The key to maximizing their power comes from jamming with others, cooperatively creating with fellow players to craft a perfect harmony and exponentially the effects on the world of Majjam .

