Captain Tsubasa Dream Team Celebrates Franchise's 40th Anniversary

KLab Inc. will be celebrating both the 4th anniversary of Captain Tsubasa Dream Team as well as the 40th anniversary of Captain Tsubasa as a franchise. The company unveiled a TON of activities that will be happening in the game over the next month or two, depending on what you feel like getting yourself involved in. We have the complete details below for all of it for you to check through, and there is a mighty list of things on the way.

Captain Tsubasa Dream Team 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Campaign Part 1

There will be various in-game campaigns including a login bonus where players can get up to 100 draws in a Step-Up Transfer and a 4th anniversary badge present.

Captain Tsubasa 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Present

Event Period: Friday, June 4 until Friday, August 6 (UTC+9)

All players will receive fantastic items simply by logging in during the event period. In addition, players will also receive "Captain Tsubasa" 40th x 4th Game Anniversary SSR Guaranteed Transfer Tickets according to the number of login days. Be sure to log in and get rewards!

*The number of days logged in by 13:59:59 on Friday, June 4.

Presents Include:

Dreamballs x 50

Tamotsu Ide x 3

Munemasa Katagiri x 3

SSR Black Ball x 44

Skill Edit Ticket x 3

4th Anniversary Badge

Captain Tsubasa 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Login Bonus

Event Period: Friday, June 4 until Sunday, June 20 (UTC+9)

By logging in to the game during the event period, players can get various items such as Dreamballs, SSR Black Balls, Dream Pot Transfer Tickets, and more. Be sure to log in and get all the items!

*Items will change depending on the number of days a player logs in.

Captain Tsubasa 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Big Thanks Login Bonus

Event Period: Friday, June 4 until Friday, July 2 (UTC+9)

Log in during the event period and receive one "Captain Tsubasa" 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Big Thanks 10-Player Transfer Ticket every day for up to 10 days. The Transfer has 10 steps, so players can receive up to 100 draws. Be sure to log in every day to get all of the tickets!

Captain Tsubasa 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Dream Pot Transfer

Event Period: Friday, June 4 until Monday, July 5 (UTC+9)

Dream Pot Transfers feature a Player pool that decreases the more you draw! This Dream Pot Transfer will feature SSR Players such as Taro Misaki (All Japan JY) and Brian Cruyfford (Netherlands WY). Check out the "Captain Tsubasa" 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Login Bonus and Daily Scenarios to get the required Dream Pot Transfer Tickets.

Captain Tsubasa 40th x 4th Game Anniversary Daily Scenarios

Event Period: Friday, June 4 until Thursday, July 1 (UTC+9)

Players can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Receive fantastic rewards such as Dream Pot Transfer Tickets and "Captain Tsubasa" 40th Anniversary x 4th Anniversary Medals! The Hero Medals can be exchanged for New SSR Players Tsubasa Ozora, Juan Diaz, Elle Sid Pierre, and other items.