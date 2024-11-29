Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: MXGP, MXGP 24 The Official Game

MXGP 24 Has Been Released For PC & Consoles

MXGP 24 has officially been released for PC and consoles this week, and with it comes a brand new launch trailer for you to check out

Article Summary Experience realistic riding with MXGP 24's official bikes and racers on 2024 championship tracks.

Explore 19 Grand Prix tracks at launch, with a new race added shortly after release for free.

Join top teams like Red Bull and Monster Energy for an authentic motocross adventure.

Dive into multiplayer battles or advance in career mode, feeling every race's intensity.

Nacon and KT Racing Studio, in collaboration with Artefacts Studio, have officially released MXGP 24: The Official Game this week. The team released a brand new launch trailer today, which you can check out above, showing off more of what this latest incarnation of the series has to offer. Including new tracks, improved bike mechanics, iconic racers, and more. Enjoy the trailer as its out today on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

MXGP 24

MXGP 24 aims to offer a true-to-life experience for all fans of the sport. Through realistic graphics and extensive official in-game content, players can embody their favorite riders, at the wheel of one of the official motorcycles, on the 2024 calendar tracks of their choice to experience the entire championship. Realism is also evident in the game's level design and attention to detail, which extends to the crowds, paddocks, and surrounding landscapes, bringing each venue to life. Through a variety of game modes, players can choose to go alone in a fast race, a time trial, or climb the ladder in career mode all the way to the MXGP trophy. For more competitive players, an online multiplayer mode lets you take on the world's best riders.

All the Grand Prix of the 2024 calendar: 19 tracks will be available when the game is released. A final new race will be added free of charge a few days after the launch.

Official championship bikes and riders such as Jorge Prado, Jeffrey Herlings, Maxime Renau x, and Andrea Adamo in the MXGP and MX2 categories.

x, and in the MXGP and MX2 categories. Fifty renowned teams, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing, Honda HRC, Kawasaki Factory Racing, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, Monster Energy Triumph Racing, Fantic Factory Racing and MRT Racing Team Beta.

An accessible yet realistic grip that provides players with intense driving sensations.

A high degree of realism, in which the game's level design plays an important role: weather effects on the circuit and the passage of motorcycles deform the track and modify race conditions.

A complete career mode: the player accompanies his team to victory by influencing the calendar, race strategy and rivalries.

