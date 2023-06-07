Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: focus entertainment, My Time At Sandrock

My Time At Sandrock Confirmed For Late September Release

Focus Entertainment revealed today that My Time At Sandrock will finally leave Early Access for PC in September.

Focus Entertainment and developer Pathea Games have confirmed they will release the full version of My Time At Sandrock for PC in September. The game has been in Early Access for a minute, giving players the chance to experience the sequel to My Time In Portia. Version 1,0 will come out on September 26th, when it is fully released on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"My Time at Sandrock takes place in a wholesome post-apocalyptic world 330 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies. After accepting a job offer to become Sandrock's newest Builder, you'll arrive in the wild and rugged city-state, where it's up to you and your trusty tools to restore the community to its former glory. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!"

"Transform a run-down workshop into a well-oiled production facility! Use an intricate set of machines to process materials and produce parts of huge structures before assembling them piece by piece to help Sandrock flourish. Create hundreds of unique items at the worktable to decorate your homestead, give gifts to Sandrock's residents, or assist with community requests. Explore vast deserts surrounding the city-state of Sandrock. Dive into ruins to dig for Old World relics, seek our materials in hard-to-reach locations, or spend time relaxing in Sandrock with your neighbors."

"Experience a detailed story complete with hundreds of sidequests and over 30 all-new characters. Spend time getting to know Sandrock's residents, uncovering backstories, and making meaningful connections along the way. Quickly shift between melee combat and third-person shooting mechanics in dynamic action battles.Use the new weapons and defense break mechanic to your tactical advantage, or boost your stats to simply smash through battles!"

