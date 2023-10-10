Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Time At Sandrock, Pathea Games

My Time At Sandrock Receives All-New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for My Time At Sandrock, as Focus Entertainment provides a better look at the game ahead of its launch.

Focus Entertainment and Pathea Games revealed a new trailer this week for My Time At Sandrock, revealing more of the game in a special overview. The game has been sitting in Early Access on Steam and the Epic Games Store, waiting for the full version to come out on November 2. Well, until that day comes, this trailer will serve as about the best look you'll get at the full version as they go over everything they can in about five minutes without spoiling anything. Enjoy the video!

"Meet the passionate community who keeps Sandrock alive and kicking. These friendly and welcoming folks lead an increasingly challenging life in the desert, with resources becoming scarce and threats from the outside growing more determined. Join them as a builder and take on a crucial role to revive the town. It's the start of a wonderful adventure filled with exploration, uncovered mysteries, crafting, dangers, and heartwarming relationships in My Time At Sandrock."

Build, Craft, Customize: Customize your character, get your workshop up and running, and start upgrading. But you're no average Builder; you're an adventurer! Sandrock is the place for you, with a vast open world to explore, brimming with secrets, resources, and an expansive narrative waiting to be discovered. Your trips will be key to unlocking and upgrading your tools, skills, and abilities to grow into one of Sandrock's most valued builders.

Customize your character, get your workshop up and running, and start upgrading. But you're no average Builder; you're an adventurer! Sandrock is the place for you, with a vast open world to explore, brimming with secrets, resources, and an expansive narrative waiting to be discovered. Your trips will be key to unlocking and upgrading your tools, skills, and abilities to grow into one of Sandrock's most valued builders. Explore, Fight, Loot: Your exploration won't be free of danger, however. Treacherous monsters are lurking to strip you of your resources. Luckily, you are not defenseless and will become quite the fighter as you train to master a wide range of weapons.

Your exploration won't be free of danger, however. Treacherous monsters are lurking to strip you of your resources. Luckily, you are not defenseless and will become quite the fighter as you train to master a wide range of weapons. Meet, Befriend, Love: Your craft and adventures call for some relaxation time, which you'll find in Sandrock: shopping for new outfits, petting adorable animals, and indulging in exciting mini-games. Chat with charming folks, find the perfect gifts to impress them, and complete quests for them to form special bonds. You might even find love along the way, as Sandrock is a place where friendships can blossom into something more…

Your craft and adventures call for some relaxation time, which you'll find in Sandrock: shopping for new outfits, petting adorable animals, and indulging in exciting mini-games. Chat with charming folks, find the perfect gifts to impress them, and complete quests for them to form special bonds. You might even find love along the way, as Sandrock is a place where friendships can blossom into something more… Multiplayer Is On The Way: Thanks to the online multiplayer mode, collaborate with up to three friends to unleash your builder's creativity, fight monsters, or just chill! Whatever playstyle, the little moments are always more fun with a friend.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!