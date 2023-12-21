Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: My Time At Sandrock, Pathea Games

My Time At Sandrock Receives Free Winter Update

Focus Entertainment has released a new update for My Time At Sandrock, giving players a new winter theme and activities to do.

Article Summary Focus Entertainment unveils My Time At Sandrock's wintery update with snow and holiday cheer.

New content features post-marriage life enhancements, a theme park, and the Infinity Dungeon.

Exclusive winter update includes limited-time cosmetics, fresh hairstyles, and unique weapons.

2024 promises My Time At Sandrock DLC in multiplayer and synced updates for console players.

Focus Entertainment and Pathea Games have released a new update for My Time At Sandrock, as players can now experience wintertime in Sandrock. Players will see the area be hit with snow and parts of the town be transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays, which includes a number of limited-time cosmetics to snag, more storylines to experience if you happen to have a most-marriage life, and other updates. The team also released a small note about what's to come in the coming year, all of which we have the details of below.

My Time At Sandrock Winter Update

My Time at Sandrock is a wholesome sandbox RPG where an exciting Wild West adventure meets the joy of building and nurturing your own plot of land, with a detailed narrative that features hundreds of side quests and over 40 all-new characters. Enjoy cozy side quests, plus wild new weapons, hair styles, and voice acting in our latest winter update – "New Year, Better Me." Joy abounds as post-marriage life gets a boost with partners who look after children and cook like chefs! Dive into the whimsical "Catori World" theme park for delightful roller coaster dates. Embark on risky adventures with the new Infinity Dungeon and discover upbeat side quests. Sprinkle in some extra cheer with a range of colorful cosmetics and cool weapons to personalize your character. Get ready for a heartwarming, fun-filled experience in this vibrant sandbox world!

More Coming In 2024

Exciting times ahead for My Time at Sandrock in 2024! Brace yourselves for the integration of DLC into multiplayer mode, promising collaborative adventures like never before. And console players, rejoice! A December update syncs up with PC 1.0 content, followed by a January release to keep pace with ongoing single-player developments. Prepare for enhanced multiplayer features and more surprises—because the adventure in Sandrock is about to get even better!

