My Tiny Garden Finally Receives Late January Launch Date

After having released a demo a short time ago, My Tiny Garden has been given a proper launch date happening at month's end

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen Logic Studios has confirmed the launch date for their upcoming game, My Tiny Garden. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy home gardening title where you grow whatever plants you want and tend to them however you see fit, while earning coins along the way to get more items. The game got a demo a short time ago to tease the launch, but now we know the full game will arrive on PC via Steam on January 30. Until then, the demo is still available to play.

My Tiny Garden

My Tiny Garden is a cozy desktop game that allows players to nurture a small digital garden while working, studying, or relaxing, creating a calm and personalized corner on your screen. Players can decorate and customize their garden by adding plants and elements to create a soothing, interactive environment that enhances daily routines. For streamers and influencers, the game offers a unique social feature: followers on Twitch can appear as playful butterflies in your garden, joining the experience and making it even more magical. Take care of your desktop garden while you work, study, or relax! Decorate your screen, customize your garden, and build the calmest corner of your digital life. My Tiny Garden is the perfect relaxing companion for your daily routine.

