Mystery Title This Bed We Made Announced For PC In 2023

Indie developer and publisher Lowbirth Games revealed they have a new mystery game on the way for PC called This Bed We Made. The Montréal-based studio has put together what looks like a lovely third-person narrative mystery game where you take on the role of a maid named Sophie who gets into trouble in various ways through her own curiosity working at a 1950s hotel. As you work your normal job, you'll discover secrets from many of the guests who happen to be staying as you rummage through their possessions. As you make your way through the guests, you'll come across an intriguing mystery that binds them all together. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea we'll see it in 2023, but for now, you can read more below and check out the latest trailer.

February 17, 1958. Sophie's shift at the Clarington Hotel begins like any other — until she opens the door to room 505 and a crimson light comes out… This Bed We Made is a third-person narrative mystery game that allow you to indulge your curiosity about the hidden lives of others. Take on the role of Sophie, a nosy chambermaid in the 1950s, and discover the sinister mystery that binds the hotel guests through the strange objects they bring on their travels. Neo-Noir Investigation : Discover a dark, mysterious and intriguing story with a touch of glamour and murder as you explore three atmospheric floors of the Clarington Hotel;

: Discover a dark, mysterious and intriguing story with a touch of glamour and murder as you explore three atmospheric floors of the Clarington Hotel; Guilty Pleasure : Explore your (in)discrete fascination with other peoples' lives while you inspect their belongings in 360° and solve puzzles;

: Explore your (in)discrete fascination with other peoples' lives while you inspect their belongings in 360° and solve puzzles; Confidential Relationships : Form intimate bonds with hotel employees and guests, including your choice of ally between street-smart Beth and book-smart Andrew;

: Form intimate bonds with hotel employees and guests, including your choice of ally between street-smart Beth and book-smart Andrew; Liifelike Consequences: Every action taken, and every door opened can have an impact on how the story unfolds… including how you tidy up the rooms!