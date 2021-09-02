Mythic Dungeon International Will Start Season Two On Friday

Blizzard Entertainment announced this week that the World Of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International will kick off Season Two on Friday. Much like the previous season, this one is going to be held completely online as players are still dealing with the pandemic all over the world. The season will be running from September 3rd until the 19th, with the Last Stand Tournament happening in early October. The prize pool for this one will be $380k, spread across four weekends at $20k per Group, with the Last Stand Tournament and the final being $300k during the Global Finals. Every team will be playing 5-v-5 rounds in a best of three competition. You can check out more info about the competition below, but the opening event will kick off at 10am PT on their YouTube channel.

MDI is making its glorious return to Shadowlands as season two begins this weekend. The top 24 teams from time trials have been divided into three separate groups, with eight teams competing each weekend for their share of the weekly $20,000 (USD) prize pool. In addition to prizing, the top two teams in each group will advance to the Global Finals October 29 – 31 where they will battle for the title of MDI World Champions and a $300,000 prize pool! Following the three group weekends will be the Last Stand Tournament, October 1st-3rd! The top six teams from a final open registration Time Trials have 15 hours to speed run keystones across multiple dungeons, with the top team securing a spot in the Global Finals. Open registration for the Last Stand Tournament lasts until September 20, only on GameBattles. Are you ready for the start of the latest MDI season? Here is everything you need to know to enjoy the dungeon-running action!