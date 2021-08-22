Mythical Squishy Premium Collection Comes From Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon TCG has revealed a new and utterly unique product with the Mythical Squishy Premium Collection. This box will include eight booster packs, three Pokémon-V cards from previous sets, and squishy dolls of the same Pokémon featured on the cards: Mew, Celebi, and Victini.

The cards featured in this box will not be new Black Star Promos. These are all cards that we have seen before in main Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansions. We have the Celebi and the Victini from Sword & Shield base and the incredible Mew from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze.

There are a ton of upcoming Pokémon TCG products in addition to this including the following:

Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard GX Premium Collection: This will include 10 packs and a brand new Black Star Promo featuring the English adaptation of the Reshiram & Charizard Tag Team GX from Tag Team GX All-Stars.

