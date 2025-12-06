Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Nacli, pokemon, Precious Paths

Nacli Debuts In Pokémon GO For Journey To Paldea Event

Pokémon GO kicks off the first event of the new Precious Paths season of gameplay. Journey to Paldea will introduce a new species, Nacli.

A new Paldea-focused event has been announced for Pokémon GO, featuring the debut of Nacli. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Journey to Paldea event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, December 2, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The Paldean species Nacli will make its debut. It can be evolved into Nacklstack using 25 Nacli Candy, which can then be evolved into Garganacl using 100 Nacli Candy.

The Paldean species Nacli will make its debut. It can be evolved into Nacklstack using 25 Nacli Candy, which can then be evolved into Garganacl using 100 Nacli Candy. Shiny release: None this time around.

None this time around. Wild Spawns: Through the entire event: Nymble (can be Shiny), Pawmi (can be Shiny), and Smoliv (can be Shiny). December 2, 4, 6, and 8: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Skrelp (can be Shiny), and more. December 3, 5, 7, and 9: Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Bagon (can be Shiny), Clauncher (can be Shiny), and more. Niantic notes: "During December Community Day 2025, featured Pokémon from that event will appear on these days from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon on December 2 and 9 will start appearing at 10:00 a.m. local time and end at 8:00 p.m. local time, respectively.

Event bonuses: 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. 2× XP for evolving Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Larvitar and Shiny Bagon. Field Research featuring event-themed species. Collection Challenges rewarding XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Combat Breed Paldean Tauros (Iberian Peninsula), Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros (Eastern Hemisphere), Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros (Western Hemisphere), Bombirdier (can be Shiny), Dondozo (can be Shiny)

Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to purchase a $1.99 USD Timed Research. It will reward two Premium Battle Passes, Encounters (including Larvitar, Bagon, and Nacli), and 3,000 Stardust. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

