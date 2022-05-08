Nacon Announces My Fantastic Ranch To Come Out This Fall

Nacon announced this past week they will be publishing a brand new farming management game called My Fantastic Ranch, set to come out this Fall. The game is being developed by Piece Of Cake Studio, who you might know as being the developers of the game Hacktag, which did fairly well and got some decent praise. The team behind it didn't release a new trailer or any images beyond what you see here to check out, all we know is that this game will play out like other rancher titles, only this time around you'll be doing it with mythical creatures. So breeding and training dragons, unicorns, and other beasts you don't normally come across. You can read more below along with a quote from the announcement, but beyond that, all we know is the game will come to all three major consoles as well as PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime in the next six months.

My Fantastic Ranch is a management game for young players set in a magical world inhabited by fantastic creatures. The game has a unique design ideal for developing a child's management game skills in a fantasy world full of incredibly cute creatures. The gameplay, designed to be easy for children to access, involves developing and managing a dream ranch. The player has to adopt and care for new dragons and unicorns, arrange riding lessons and match the right student to the right creature, watching them progress together and helping them participate in events and tournaments that will raise the ranch's profile. "We wanted to create a management game that the youngest players can access, a game that makes them think and still leaves room for the imagination, and My Fantastic Ranch is the result. All of the game mechanics have been designed to be easy for children to understand, so they can have fun owning their imaginary ranch." Marine Lemaïtre, CEO and co-founder of Piece of Cake studios.