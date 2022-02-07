Nacon Releases A New "Session" Community Video Trailer

Nacon and Crea-ture Studios Inc. dropped a new trailer today for their upcoming skateboarding sim Session showing off community contest winners. A while ago the team had asked fans to dive into the early access version and use the new in-game camera tool to show off some of the best highlight reels they could make with their characters rolling around the city and doing sick tricks. This trailer shows all of that off, while also serving as a new update reminder in which they've added some new items into the game. You can check out the trailer below as we wait for them to put an official release date on this one.

Session invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life, when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favourite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick", where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different tricks available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video. Now players can find the following in the game: All the genuine skateboarding sensations : realism, immersion and difficulty just like when you first learn to skate… enough to delight skateboard fans.

