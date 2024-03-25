Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dev_Hell, Unhinged Studios

Narrative Deckbuilder Dev_Hell To Receive Free Demo

Unhinged Studios dropped a new trailer for their upcoming game Dev_Hell, revealing the game will get a free demo to try it out.

Article Summary Dev_Hell, a narrative deckbuilder by Unhinged Studios, unveils a free demo.

New trailer released, spotlighting the life of a small studio software developer.

Anticipated game depicts game industry struggles, including crunch and instability.

Free demo of Dev_Hell to launch on Steam on April 24, embracing indie game culture.

Indie game developer and publisher Unhinged Studios released a new trailer this morning for the game Dev_Hell, as they revealed a free demo for everyone to play. The game already got a ton of attention and praise when it was announced a few months ago, as the game depicts what it is like to work for a small gaming studio where you're all working on a new title in an environment where crunch is a real thing, everything changes on a dime, and the price you often pay to keep the benefits and dream of working for a video game company. Enjoy the trailer above as the free demo will launch on April 24 on Steam.

Dev_Hell

CodeNOW is searching for a software developer who is able to start work in our metro office location as soon as possible. This is an exclusive opportunity meant only for big thinkers who truly want to make an impact on the world. The ideal candidate for this position must be committed to unconditional motivation and positivity every day. Employees at our company recognize that blending work and life is nothing to shy away from. Our current contract with [REDACTED] involves three upcoming projects with tight timelines. The right person for this role will be willing to do whatever it takes.

Qualifications:

Able to launch software in a high-pressure environment.

5+ years experience in software development.

(Recruiter's note) Client doesn't really care about experience.

Responsibilities:

Complete features before the end of each sprint.

Ensure quality through code reviews and paired programming.

Work with QA to identify and resolve bugs proactively.

Maintain positive relationships with your coworkers.

Play your cards right to balance multiple priorities.

What We Offer:

Career development opportunities.

Kudos loyalty rewards to spend at the company store.

Freedom to follow your own path ( within reason ).

). Unlimited coffee.

