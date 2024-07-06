Posted in: Arcade, Games, Marvelous, Video Games | Tagged: naruto, Naruto Emblem Battle

Naruto Emblem Battle Is On Display At Anime Expo

Marvelous Inc. has brought a brand new arcade experinece for fans to check out at Anime Expo, as you can try Naruto Emblem Battle.

Article Summary Marvelous Inc. unveils Naruto Emblem Battle arcade game at Anime Expo 2024.

Interactive game features collectible cards and a 50-inch live gameplay display.

Players use unique Emblems with special effects to enjoy strategic ninja battles.

Naruto series, known for its ninja action, originated from Masashi Kishimoto's manga.

Marvelous Inc. brought a brand new arcade experience to Anime Expo 2024 this weekend, as attendees get a shot at Naruto Emblem Battle. As you can see from the image here and the trailer, the game uses special collectible cards that interact with a flatscreen display that acts like a live gameplay table. The company is planning to roll this machine out over the Summer across North America, but fans at the event can try the game out for the first time. We have more info about the arcade cabinet below.

Naruto Emblem Battle

Naruto Emblem Battle is a collectible-based arcade game where players can experience the world of Naruto by forming their own teams using unique physical "Emblems" that can be obtained by playing the game. All emblems have dynamic Naruto character illustrations on them and feature different materials and designs depending on their rarity. High-rarity emblems are emblazoned with special effects such as foil stamping and glittery coatings, making them even more collectible. Players can enjoy exciting Ninja battles on a massive 50-inch display, which features spectacular scenes of these iconic characters, complete with memorable animations, quotes, and sounds from the anime. With intuitive and accessible gameplay that combines strategy and timing with a specialized playing surface, anyone can become a splendid shinobi.

The beloved ninja action franchise made its debut in 1999 in a manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, revolutionized manga and anime, and continues to captivate millions of fans internationally. The Naruto brand family includes the original manga series (published by VIZ Media in English), together with the Naruto and Naruto Shippuden anime series and feature films. In the Naruto manga and Naruto Shippuden animated series, Naruto Uzumaki wants to be the best ninja in the land. He's done well so far, but Naruto knows he must train harder than ever and leaves his village for intense exercises that will push him to his limits.

