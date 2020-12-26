Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker To Get Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle)

This week, Bandai Namco revealed that Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) will be coming to Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker. The action title has been out for over two years, and while the content may have slowed down for it, the audience is still here for it as players are still digging into this title. So the devs are throwing in this version of the character as a playable DLC character, as he will be the first-ever "Heal-type" iteration of Naruto to be featured in the game with the ability to activate the powerful Sage of Six Paths Mode via his Secret Technique. Unfortunately, the company didn't show off any video of him in action as we just have these pictures for you here, nor did they give any indication as to when we'd be seeing the character added to the game. So for now it's a sit-and-wait kind of situation.

