Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Gets A Release Date

Bandai Namco has set their sights on mid-November for the official release of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

Bandai Namco has given Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections an official release date, as the game will be released this November. The team confirmed this week that the new title will be released on November 17th, 2023. With it comes a few different options for digital versions and physical editions, including a Premium Collector's Edition complete with several physical and digital bonuses. We got more info on those for you below along with the latest trailer for the game.

"From the formation of Team 7 and Chunin Exams to the Five Kage Summit and Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections highlights many of Naruto's story arcs. Featuring the game series' trademark cinematic fights and true-to-anime visuals, and an all-new simple control style for newcomers, fans can go head-to-head in up-to-3v3 team-based combat, where tactical thinking, swift attacks, and overwhelmingly powerful Jutsus will determine victory. The game features the largest playable roster in a Naruto game, with over 130 fighters to choose from. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections also features a unique in-game story where Naruto's son Boruto must stop the threat of the Fifth Great Ninja War from breaking out. The experience is enhanced with localized voice-over in multiple languages with Japanese, English, Neutral Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese."

"Every pre-order will receive three exclusive costumes – the TV Anime 20th Anniversary costumes for Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, and The Final Battle costume for Naruto Uzumaki. Players who own Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will also receive bonus items, including a Nanashi T-Shirt, a Merz Style costume, and Merz's hair when they pre-order Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. Users must own both games on the same platform to unlock items."

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Digital Editions

Deluxe Edition: Players will receive the base game, the Season Pass, and an exclusive "Maskless" costume for Kakashi. The Season Pass will add five new playable characters post-launch and an exclusive costume for Naruto Uzumaki (Great Ninja War: End).

Ultimate Edition: Fans will receive five new costumes, two costume accessories, and all content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the base game.

Physical Editions

Collector's Edition: In addition to the base game and a steelbook case, fans will also receive a special Collector's Box complete with a collectible inlay and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuke figurine set themed after the TV Anime's 20th anniversary.

Premium Collector's Edition: By pre-ordering the Premium Collector's Edition, players will receive all digital and physical bonuses from the Digital Deluxe / Ultimate Edition, and the Collector's Edition. Players will also receive six physical collectible cards and a special scroll with original artwork of all of Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections fighters created exclusively for the game by the studio behind the hit Naruto anime, Studio Pierrot.

