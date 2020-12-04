Shining Fates From Pokémon TCG: Details & Official Artwork Released

Before, we had interesting leaks that were building hype in the Pokémon Trading Card Game community. Now, we have the official announcement of the new special expansion of the Pokémon TCG, confirmed to be called Shining Fates. This set, which brings cards from the amazingly popular Japanese set Shiny Star V, is set to debut on February 19th, 2021. It will follow the structure of Hidden Fates, which has the main set of cards and a subset called a Shiny Vault, which features special Shiny Pokémon cards. Let's get into the details.

Above, you can see the Shining Fates pack art revealed featuring Shiny Gigantamax Charizard, Shiny Corviknight, Shiny Dragapult, and Shiny Toxitricity. Shiny Pokémon are some of the most coveted spawns in both the main series games and Pokémon GO, and every time the TCG releases cards featuring them, as with the popular Shining Legends and Hidden Fates sets, the fanbase goes wild.

Shining Fates will include over 190 cards total, including the following:

100 Shiny Pokémon on beautiful etched cards.

Nine Shiny Pokémon V.

Seven Shiny Pokémon VMAX including the Shiny Charizard in its Gigantamax form, which is set to be the chase card of the series.

Three more Amazing Pokémon, each featuring a Legendary or Mythical Pokémon illustrated with vividly rainbow backgrounds that extend outside of the frame. It is expected that these will be the Reshiram, Kyogre, and Yveltal seein in the Japanese Shiny Star V set, which we speculated on earlier this week.

More than 30 Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX.

The series will be available through the following products:

Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box (available February 19, 2021): Includes 10 Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Eevee VMAX, and various gameplay accessories.

Shining Fates Tins (available February 19, 2021): Includes six Shining Fates booster packs and one foil promo card featuring Eldegoss V, Boltund V, or Cramorant V.

Shining Fates Collection—Pikachu V (available February 19, 2021): Includes four Shining Fates booster packs, as well as one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring Pikachu V.

Shining Fates Mad Party Pin Collections (available February 19, 2021): Includes three Shining Fates booster packs; one foil promo card featuring Bunnelby, Dedenne, Galarian Mr. Rime, or Polteageist; and one corresponding pin. Shining Fates Mini Tins (available March 5, 2021): Includes two Shining Fates booster packs and one metallic coin.

Shining Fates Premium Collections (available March 5, 2021): Includes seven Shining Fates booster packs; one foil promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat V or Shiny Dragapult V; one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring either Shiny Crobat VMAX or Shiny Dragapult VMAX; and one corresponding metallic coin.