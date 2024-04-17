Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: marvel strike force, mavel, Scopely, spider-man, spider-verse

The Spider-Verse Will Swing Into Marvel Strike Force

Marvel Strike Force will get a few new characters who know how to webcrawl, as the Spider-Verse will arrive in the next update.

Article Summary Marvel Strike Force welcomes Spider-Verse heroes in the latest update.

New Spider-Society campaign introduces Peter B. Parker & more.

Challenge missions require new Spider-Society characters team.

Upgrade Ghost-Spider and get free Miles Morales with login rewards.

Scopely has revealed the next major update swinging into Marvel Strike Force, as the Spider-Verse will bring a few new characters to the game. The brand-new Spider-Society campaign will bring in three new "meta characters" from the films into this game's world, as you'll play as Peter B. Parker & Mayday, Spider-Man (Pavitr), and Peni Parker & Spy-Der. The game will also get new Challenge missions requiring a Spider-Society team made up of the new Spider-Society characters, along with upgraded Ghost-Spider and Spider-Man (Noir), as well as a free Miles Morales character and rewards just for logging in. We have more details on all three characters for you below, as Peni Parker & Spy-Der will be released on April 26, while the rest of the update is available in Marvel Strike Force right now.

Marvel Strike Force – Spider-Society

Peter B. Parker possesses the dual Origin traits of Bio and Skill. He uses his high Health and Focus stats to keep his allies in the fight and heal them when they're in trouble. He acts as a mentor to his Spider-Society allies, boosting them at the beginning of the fight and picking them up and dusting them off when they feel the effects of battle. On Spawn, he grants his Spider-Society allies a slew of positive effects, which includes Safeguard in Raids. Whenever Peter B. Parker or a Hero Spider-Verse ally is attacked, he heals the most injured Hero Spider-Verse ally. Each of his abilities applies Regeneration and his Passive Ability grants Spider-Society allies additional Max Health and Resistance.

possesses the dual Origin traits of Bio and Skill. He uses his high Health and Focus stats to keep his allies in the fight and heal them when they're in trouble. He acts as a mentor to his Spider-Society allies, boosting them at the beginning of the fight and picking them up and dusting them off when they feel the effects of battle. On Spawn, he grants his Spider-Society allies a slew of positive effects, which includes Safeguard in Raids. Whenever Peter B. Parker or a Hero Spider-Verse ally is attacked, he heals the most injured Hero Spider-Verse ally. Each of his abilities applies Regeneration and his Passive Ability grants Spider-Society allies additional Max Health and Resistance. Spider-Man (Pavitr) is a hard-hitting Brawler with the dual origin traits of Bio and Skill. He's armed with big Focus and Damage stats and dances around enemies with Rebound Chains on all of his attacks. He helps set the pace of battle by applying Slow to enemies and Speed Up to his allies and via his Speed Bar manipulation on his Basic Ability. Spider-Man (Pavitr) gives his Spider-Society allies more power in Raids with additional Crit Chance, Crit Damage, and Focus.

is a hard-hitting Brawler with the dual origin traits of Bio and Skill. He's armed with big Focus and Damage stats and dances around enemies with Rebound Chains on all of his attacks. He helps set the pace of battle by applying Slow to enemies and Speed Up to his allies and via his Speed Bar manipulation on his Basic Ability. Spider-Man (Pavitr) gives his Spider-Society allies more power in Raids with additional Crit Chance, Crit Damage, and Focus. Peni Parker is a powerful Protector for Spider-Society and possesses the dual origin traits of Tech and Skill. She doesn't Taunt, but Peni is incredibly dangerous if she isn't attacked. She dishes out Barrier to her Hero Spider-Verse allies and if she has Barrier, she gains extra Damage for her attacks. She generates Ability Energy on Spawn for Spider-Society, allowing them to use their Ultimate Ability a turn earlier and, in Raids, they can use their Ultimates on the very first turn. And to help her Spider-Society team cruise through the toughest Skill Raid lanes, she arms her allies with Safeguard and applies Trauma to all enemies via her Ultimate Ability.

