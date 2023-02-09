Naxxramas Returns To Hearthstone On Valentine's Day Hearthstone has a new update coming on February 14th as they are adding the new March Of The Lich King Mini-Set to the mix.

Blizzard Entertainment has released details for a new update for Hearthstone, bringing the new March Of The Lich King Mini-Set to the game. The update, officially called Patch 25.4, this brand new 38-card set will bring players back to Naxxramas, adding in a few new additions for you to work with, including four powerful Legendary minions. As well as seven new dual-type minions, a Location card for the Death Knight class, and the final update for Mercenaries. We got details from the devs below, and more notes can be found on the game's website, as it will launch on February 14th.

HEARTHSTONE NAXXES OUT!

The battle for Silvermoon gains even more momentum as the dread necropolis Naxxramas joins the March of the Lich King! The 38-card Mini-Set premiers four unique Legendary minions, including Frost Queen Sindragosa, headlining as the first Death Knight minion to hold mixed Runes. Players will also gain entry to the Construct Quarter, a new Location for the Death Knight class, and synergize with seven freshly added dual-type minions. But don't worry—there are plenty of cards to help the Blood Elves fight back!

MERCENARIES GET MYTHIC

Mercenaries gains six all-new mercenaries, plus a Mythic Boss Rush end-game system, reaching completion of the game mode. Players can add six new Mercenaries to their parties and challenge them with an onslaught of bosses to earn Renown. Mythic Boss Rush will refresh weekly, unlocking a new Boss every day, giving players plenty of opportunity to earn and spend Renown beyond max level. Mercenaries get Faction identities when new dual-types arrive in the mode, allowing players to fully synergize their parties of Human-Undead, Celestial-Beasts, and more. In addition, many Mercenaries will also be gaining new faction flags to announce their allegiance with the Explorers, Legion, Empire, Scourge, or Pirates. These new faction flags are in conjunction with Horde and Alliance labels, allowing players extra synergies for their Abilities, Equipment, and Treasures.

CUTE CORGI COSMETICS

Players can show off their love for their adorable corgi companions with brand-new cosmetics! Darion leads the Corgle team with a Death Knight bundle, and Nemsy shows off a corgi mascot with her Warlock bundle—both bundles will be available in the shop.