NBA 2K & Karl-Anthony Towns Unveil Restored Minneapolis B-Ball Court

2K Foundations along with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and Mobil 1 have unveiled a newly refurbished NBA 2K basketball court in Minneapolis. This is the latest basketball court to essentially be totally redesigned for a local community tied to a basketball team, as the Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota has been given a massive upgrade for the kids who use it daily. The court is part of The Tune Up, which is a program launched by Mobil 1 designed to help NBA 2K players "tune up" their skills and their communities across the country. You can read up more about the new court below.

Ronnie 2K joined Karl-Anthony Towns at Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis, MN, with the charter school's Executive Director, Julie Guy, where they showcased the new basketball court to the community. This refurbishment is part of the The Tune Up program's rehabilitation projects, along with other features like tutorials and tournaments for players to level up their game and have the chance to win prizes on and off the court. "I'm glad to be able to participate in providing a new basketball haven for the Sojourner Truth Academy students and members of the local community," said Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns. "2K Foundations and The Tune Up program is an amazing opportunity to provide resources and experiences for local communities, and it's great to see this project come to life firsthand."

2K Foundations exists to invest in the communities and people that inspire us with their talent and enthusiasm. In turn, we take action to motivate the next generation and provide them with the resources to excel – both in their community and in the classroom. Born from the desire to give back, we aim to elevate communities across the globe by providing resources and experiences built on motivation, collaboration, determination, and teamwork. Through community center renovations, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, mentorship access, and sports programming, we strive to enhance the lives of children in need.