NBA 2K24 Launches Season 8 With More WNBA Additions

2K Games has launches Season 8 for NBA 2K24, with new content for the WNBA, as well as a few new items across the board.

Article Summary NBA 2K24 Season 8 features new WNBA content and Olympic Team USA themes.

MyCAREER mode includes Team USA rewards, vehicles, outfits, and accessories.

MyTEAM adds Invincible Team USA cards and a G.O.A.T. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Season Pass offers premium rewards, exclusive gear, and NBA 2K25 bonuses.

2K Games has launched the latest season of NBA 2K24, as they bring the Summer Heat with what will probably be the last season for the game. This season will bring in new additions for the WNBA, as well as a focus on the Olympics with Team USA, along with the usual content being added across the board for their different modes. We have more details below, as you can read the full Courtside Report for this season on their website.

NBA 2K24 – Season 8

New York Liberty guard and NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete Sabrina Ionescu will lead players to their own victories to earn XP and all-new thematic rewards. In this Season, fans can check out exciting events happening in The City and The Neighborhood, featuring the WNBA season and Team USA.

MyCAREER: allows players to show off their team spirit with Team USA rewards, new vehicles, outfits, and consumables to support the USA Men's and Women's basketball teams as they embark on a quest for gold. This season's rewards include a Level 15 Team USA Outfit, Level 20 Mascot, Level 25 Anime Hairstyle, Level 29 GOAT Mascot (Current Gen), Level 30 4 Seater Golf Cart, Level 36 Season 8 Racing Suit and Level 39 Orange Man Suit. Strive for victory, accumulate XP, and add to your ever-growing collection of cosmetics and other rewards this Season.

Season 8 introduces Team USA Invincible MyTEAM cards honoring current and historic players to add to your lineup. This Season will also feature a Level 1 100 OVR Dennis Rodman, a Level 10 Dark Matter Marcus Smart, a Level 20 Dark Matter Rashard Lewis, a Level 25 Dark Matter Jaren Jackson Jr., a Level 35 100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse, a Level 37 100 OVR Wheel Spin for another 100 OVR player, and a Level 40 G.O.A.T. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The W Online: prepares the excitement for the WNBA All-Star Game happening in late July with a Season filled with rewards and glory, including new Jersey and Shoe cards, Seasonal Perks, boosts and more.

prepares the excitement for the WNBA All-Star Game happening in late July with a Season filled with rewards and glory, including new Jersey and Shoe cards, Seasonal Perks, boosts and more. Season Pass: The NBA 2K24 Season Pass features 40 additional premium rewards to earn with the Season 8 Pro Pass, including the Level 1 Ski Mask, Level 15 Oversized Hoodie, Level 36 Animated Fire Shorts, Level 39 Green Alien Suit and a Level 40 Pro Pass G.O.A.T. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MyTEAM card with center and point guard eligibility, along with up to 45,000 VC, 2XP Coins and other consumables. Players who purchase the Season 8 Pro Pass automatically receive an Air Jordan 1 Black/Gold plus a Black/Gold Jumpman Oversized T-Shirt, Black and Gold Boxing Robe, a G.O.A.T Derrick Rose MyTEAM Card, and a Season 8 Pro Pass Pack. In addition, if you buy NBA 2K25 within the same console-family, the Season 8 Pro Pass for NBA 2K24 also entitles you to the following rewards in NBA 2K25: MyPLAYER Air Jordan 1 Black/Gold + Black/Gold Jumpman Oversized T-Shirt and Black and Gold Robe, Amethyst Derrick Rose MyTEAM Card and a Pro Pass Pack.

