Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Receives New Update For NBA All-Star Weekend

2K Games has released a new update for NBA 2K24 to celebrate the NBA All-Star Weekend with new content centered on The Sixth Player.

Article Summary New NBA 2K24 update enhances All-Star Weekend with updated player rankings and simulations.

Victor Wembanyama and Stephen Curry see ratings boosts, with Curry now rated 96 OVR.

NBA 2K24 simulation predicts a West win in the All-Star Game, with Luka Dončić as MVP.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar becomes first 100 OVR in MyTEAM, alongside new All-Star game packs.

2K Games dropped a new update for NBA 2K24, as they have released content tied to the celebration of NBA All-Star Weekend. The update gives a new set of Player Rankings updated to the minute they went on break for the event,m as well as an All-Star game simulation you can play on your own to see how you do, or just run for fun. As well as brand new My TEAM content tied to the past of the event, and new material tied to The Sixth Player content in the game. We have the dev notes for you below on the update, and you can get the full updated notes on Player Rankings on their website.

NBA 2K24 Sixth Player Ratings Update

The sixth Player Ratings update featured rating adjustments for established All-Stars and rising stars from around the league. Major updates include San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama: 89 OVR (+1), who's spectacular rookie season has propelled him to become one of the highest-rated rookies ever. Additionally, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1) will be making his tenth All-Star appearance. More updates include Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker: 95 OVR (+1), Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: 93 OVR (+1), and more.

NBA 2K24 All-Star Game Simulation

With the return of the traditional East vs. West matchup after six years, 2K simulated the 2024 All-Star Game in NBA 2K24. The West took home a 123-104 win over the East, led by an MVP performance from Luka Dončić with 39 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

NBA 2K24 All-Star MyTEAM Content

2K unveiled that 19-time All-Star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, will headline the first ever 100 OVR gem tier, becoming the first 100 OVR player in MyTEAM. Players can also experience a brand-new All-Star pack in MyTEAM featuring Galaxy Opal Starters and Pink Diamond Reserves. More info can be found in the MyTEAM Playbook.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!