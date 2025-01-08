Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged:

NBA 2K25 Announces New Content Coming For Season 4

NBA 2K25 has revealed what's coming to the game as part of Season 4, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which will be released on January 10

  • NBA 2K25 Season 4 launches January 10 featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
  • MyCAREER introduces XP challenges, new looks, and exciting rewards.
  • MyTEAM offers new cards including Dark Matter Dwyane Wade.
  • Season 4 Pro Pass delivers new levels and exclusive content.

2K Games has revealed all of the content coming to Season 4 of NBA 2K25, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes center stage as the athlete for the season. Among the new additions is a new upgrade for MyCAREER, new lineup options for MyTEAM, a new Pro Pass, and some other fun content added to the mix. We have the dev notes below and a more detailed account in the latest Courtside Report, as the Season launches on January 10.

NBA 2K25 – Season 4

  • MyCAREER: Players will compete to earn XP and climb the rewards ladder to earn impressive new looks and unleash their flair. Rewards include a Level 14 Drift Trike (New Gen only), a Level 30 Tier 1 'Max +1' Badge Perk, Level 38 All-Star 2025 Duck Pool Floaty, Level 39 Banana Man Costume and a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker.
  • MyTEAM: In Season 4, players can build a competitive lineup made up of NBA stars from the past and present. All-new cards to acquire include a Level 1 Anthony Edwards Evolution Card, a Level 10 Diamond Cole Anthony, Level 20 Diamond James Jones, a Level 30 Pink Diamond Clint Capela, and Level 37 Galaxy Opal Xavier McDaniel. At Level 40, players can set their sights on unlocking three-time NBA champion, NBA Finals MVP, former NBA 2K cover athlete, and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade in Dark Matter rarity. Players can also take MyTEAM on-the-go to earn Season 4 rewards with NBA 2K25: MyTEAM on iOS and Android.
  • Season 4 Pro Pass: Start the new year off right with Season 4 Pro Pass, featuring 40 additional levels of earnable MyCAREER and MyTEAM content and rewards. Automatic rewards include Season 4's Mocap Suit, an All-Star 2025 Cuban Chain Necklace, Galaxy Opal Dirk Nowitzki card and the Season 4 Pro Pass Pack which includes HOF Limitless Range, Diamond Nike Shoes x3, and a Satellite Takeover Card. Players can also earn the Pro Pass exclusive version of the Level 40 Dark Matter Dwyane Wade card by leveling up with XP.
  • The W Online: Light it up this Season in The W with new challenges and rewards just for Season 4. Earnable rewards include a Lauren Jackson Coach Card, Breakthrough Sleeve, Badge Perks, and 5,000 VC.

