Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K | Tagged: Angel Reese, caitlin clark, nba, NBA 2K25, WNBA

NBA 2K25 Reveals Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese With New Content

NBA 2K25 has revealed new details about all of the content coming to The W mode in the game, along with several WNBA players

Article Summary NBA 2K25 features Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese, adding new WNBA players, ratings, and upgrades to The W mode.

The W mode now includes fully-voiced press conferences, a Mentorship feature, and updates to The W Online.

Cover athlete A'ja Wilson earns a 99 OVR rating; rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark score 90 OVR in NBA 2K25.

First look screenshots of Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart revealed for NBA 2K25.

2K Games released new information this morning for NBA 2K25, as they took a greater look at The W and revealed several players in the process. First off, as expected, new players who have entered the league, like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, have been added to the WNBA side of things, along with new ratings and upgrades to the mode. We have some of the finer details from the devs below, along with the latest Courtside Report video above, as the game will be out on September 6.

NBA 2K25 – The W

The W Mode Updates – The Pursuit of Greatness continues in The W with players starting their journey by competing in the 2024 Rookie of the Year race, against Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more. Fully-voiced press conferences are now available in The W, along with the all-new Mentorship feature and updates to The W Online.

– The Pursuit of Greatness continues in The W with players starting their journey by competing in the 2024 Rookie of the Year race, against Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more. Fully-voiced press conferences are now available in The W, along with the all-new Mentorship feature and updates to The W Online. Hear From a VC Developer: Hear directly from Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts, to have a more in-depth look at exciting updates and new additions coming to The W in the Developer Diary here.

Hear directly from Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts, to have a more in-depth look at exciting updates and new additions coming to The W in the Developer Diary here. WNBA ratings – Today, we will release the top 5 WNBA ratings here, with NBA 2K25 cover athlete A'ja Wilson becoming the highest rated WNBA player in 2K history with a 99 OVR . In addition, WNBA Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have both earned a 90 rating so far this season – breaking another record as rookies. However, as the 2024 WNBA season is still in full swing, these are the top WNBA ratings at the moment – so stay tuned to see if any have changed once NBA 2K25 becomes available starting on September 4.

Today, we will release the top 5 WNBA ratings here, with cover athlete A'ja Wilson becoming the highest rated WNBA player in 2K history with a . In addition, WNBA Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have both earned a 90 rating so far this season – breaking another record as rookies. However, as the 2024 WNBA season is still in full swing, these are the top WNBA ratings at the moment – so stay tuned to see if any have changed once becomes available starting on September 4. First Look Screens – Yesterday, we unveiled the first look screenshots at WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Today, 2K revealed more first looks with Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Breanna Stewart.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!