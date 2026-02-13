Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery, yu gi oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game announced the next booster pack coming this Summer with the reveal of Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery

Article Summary Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery booster pack hits Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG this June with 146 cards to collect.

Features new extended art, chibi variant art like Dark Magician Girl, and playable Exodia the Forbidden One.

Each all-foil pack includes one Secret Rare and four Ultra Rares, plus many cards in foil for the first time.

Set introduces 40 brand-new cards for popular decks like Shaddoll, tellarknight, Junk, Endymion, and more.

Konami revealed the next booster pack they have planned for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as the team revealed Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery. This set basically gives you more extended art cards, chibi cards, and upgrades that have been upgraded in several glorious ways. Each five-card pack breaks down to having one Secret Rare and four Ultra Rares, of a 146 card pack. We have more details from the company below as the set will launch on June 5, 2026.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery

Hot on the heels of Rarity Collection 5's extended art cards, we've got 10 more in Battles of Legend, including Dragon Master Magia, Red Supernova Dragon, and Dominus Impulse. All are available in Ultra Rare and Starlight Rare versions. This is just the latest batch, with more extended art cards coming later this year! Get ready for another round of 10 cute-as-a-button chibi variant art cards. As you can see from the wrappers, this batch includes Dark Magician Girl, Tour Guide From the Underworld, Evolzar Laggia, Legendary Six Samurai – Shi En, Vampire Lord, and Summoned Skull. And all of them are fully playable versions of those monsters. There's even a chibi version of Exodia the Forbidden One. Obliterate!

Since every Battles of Legend pack is all-foil (4 Ultra Rares + 1 Secret Rare), we've included lots of cards that are foils for the first time so you can bling out your Deck. There are also lots of new chances at previously hard-to-get foils like El Shaddoll Anoyatyllis, Shooting Majestic Star Dragon, the trio of Adreus, Keeper of Armageddon, Armades, Keeper of Boundaries, and Tiras, Keeper of Genesis, and many more.

Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery also has 40 new cards for a variety of Decks, from "Shaddoll" and ""tellarknight" to "Junk" monsters and "Endymion". Deploy a new "Shaddoll" Continuous Spell Card that lets you Tribute any "Shaddoll" Fusion Monster to Fusion Summon another from your Extra Deck! Rank-up into a new "Stellarknight" Xyz Monster that can power up to 5400 ATK, ignore your opponent's effects, and shuffle their monsters back into the Deck. Reveal Masked HERO Fountain in your hand to Special Summon any "HERO" monster from your hand. And don't miss out on Surprise Fusion, a Spell Card that's full of surprises! Whether you're looking to make your Deck classier, or just more powerful, there are plenty of cards on display in Battles of Legend: Glorious Gallery!

