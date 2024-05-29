Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: LightSpeed Studios, nba, NBA Infinite

NBA Infinite Adds Brand-New Championship Chase Update

Level Infinite has released a new update for NBA Infinite, as Championship Chase will run throughout the rest of the NBA Championships.

Article Summary Championship Chase update in NBA Infinite syncs with NBA playoffs featuring new modes.

New Hoop Hustle PVE mode challenges players to climb the leaderboard and win games.

Seven new Player Cards added, including legendary point guards and upcoming Season 3 teaser.

Game enhancements with a Power Up system and improved Dynasty Mode AI and tactics.

Level Infinite and Lightspeed Studios dropped a brand new update this week for NBA Infinite, as players can jump into the Championship Chase. As you may have guessed, because the playoffs are happening, this is content specifically tied to the final rounds and the championships, as they have added a few new modes and other content to celebrate the Finals. We have the details below from the devs and the complete patch notes from their website, as well as a new trailer.

NBA Infinite – Championship Chase

NEW PVE MODE – HOOP HUSTLE: The all-new Hoop Hustle mode kicks off with a bang for solo players, pitting simulated NBA Infinite stars from across the server against each other on a single leaderboard. Players must hone their on-court strategies and activate their skills to outrun and outsmart their opponents in a fast-paced 5v5 game. Challenge Attempts: Spend Challenge Attempts to select a challenger and enter a Hoop Hustle match. Three free Challenge Attempts are replenished daily and three additional Challenge Attempts can be purchased. Hoop Hustle Points: You will gain Hoop Hustle points when you win a game and lose points when you lose a game. These points dictate your position in the Hoop Hustle leaderboard.

NEW PLAYERS: The Championship Chase Update introduces 7 new Player Cards to NBA Infinite's iconic lineup including a new Legendary version of electric point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, Epic cards for Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, and Alperen Şengün, as well as a Rare card for Evan Fournier.

SEASON 3 PREVIEW: Season 3: Coast to Coast will feature a fresh coat of paint on the 3v3 Court in Ranked mode and new coastal style customization items for NBA Infinite ballers. Stay tuned for more information on Coast to Coast in June!

Additional updates include a new Power Up training system helping all NBA Infinite ballers quickly build their skills and run the court. Dynasty Mode has also been overhauled with new improvements across AI behavior, tactics and much more.

