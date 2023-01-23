NBA Now 23 Receives Massive Update Ahead Of All-Star Game Check out all of the new content Com2uS has added to NBA Now 23 as they prepare for the All-Star Game in February.

Com2 uS has released a new massive update for NBA Now 23, as they have added new options to the game ahead of the All-Star Game this February. This is basically an upgrade for the game in many was, one that it probably needed for a few months now, but they finally added it in for players to get their hands on. This includes having all 12 all-star players for this year's game available to collect, a brand new world challenge for you to engage in, a special event that will run for the next few weeks until the game actually happens, and a number of changes to the Regular League for you to engage with. All of which is celebrating the All-Star Game happening in Salt Lake City in mid-February, the first time its been there in 30 years. You can read more of the details tot his update below as it is available for you to download right now.

All-Star Team and Players – Collect all 12 All-Star team players from the same season to greatly increase team stats and create a dynamite team of ballers who've played in the NBA All-Star Game! Numerous NBA legends, as well as 200 vintage player cards from the '90 to '22 seasons, have been added.

