NBA Now 23 Receives Massive Update Ahead Of All-Star Game
Check out all of the new content Com2uS has added to NBA Now 23 as they prepare for the All-Star Game in February.
Com2 uS has released a new massive update for NBA Now 23, as they have added new options to the game ahead of the All-Star Game this February. This is basically an upgrade for the game in many was, one that it probably needed for a few months now, but they finally added it in for players to get their hands on. This includes having all 12 all-star players for this year's game available to collect, a brand new world challenge for you to engage in, a special event that will run for the next few weeks until the game actually happens, and a number of changes to the Regular League for you to engage with. All of which is celebrating the All-Star Game happening in Salt Lake City in mid-February, the first time its been there in 30 years. You can read more of the details tot his update below as it is available for you to download right now.
- All-Star Team and Players – Collect all 12 All-Star team players from the same season to greatly increase team stats and create a dynamite team of ballers who've played in the NBA All-Star Game! Numerous NBA legends, as well as 200 vintage player cards from the '90 to '22 seasons, have been added.
- Regular League – Initial difficulty has been reduced, and the highest difficulty has been added for both new and veteran users. Enjoy a full NBA regular season at your preferred game speed and earn plentiful, diverse rewards.
- World Challenge – Challenge the top-ranked players in the world at a reduced, more convenient 3 minutes per quarter, including top-ranked players who are part of your own team.
- Special Event – Obtain treasured progression items until February 14 and play various game modes to win a Signature Player Pack, Premium All-Star Player Pack, Team Selective All-Star Pack, and more.