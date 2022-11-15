NecroBouncer Receives New Trailer & Release Date For PC

Alchemy Sheep and Ravenage Games announced an official release date for their upcoming game NecroBouncer, along with a new trailer. The official launch date for the game will be on December 8th, 2022, but before that time happens, you can play a free prologue of the game on Steam right now. Which will give you a little insight into the characters and some practice with the gameplay before they release it in a few weeks. Enjoy the latest trailer down below.

"As an ode to old-school hack and slashers, NecroBouncer tasks players with taking on scores of irresponsible imps and overthrow the naughty nightclub kingpins that run the show. Abilities and inventory carry over when you die, so don't worry if you've had a little too much to drink (like that aunt of yours). Create the build that best suits your playstyle with a near-infinite of items and relics. Sway to the beat and show off your style via a variety of different outfits with special attributes. Enlist the help of the loveable NecroCat and not-as-cute Bartender, but only when they have the time."

"Grab your magic staff and step into the shoes of a necromancer working as a bouncer at a nightclub. Selflessly crawl the dungeon club and face scores of inebriated monstrosities ready to welcome your back after your holiday break. It's time to get to work! Rip through the crowd and bust up some bosses. Consume powers hidden in gemstones to improve and upgrade your bouncing skills. Stir them together in various ways and discover powerful new mixes to demolish the drunks of the dungeon."

"Customize each NecroBouncer run with Twitch integration. Vote for artifacts, additional mana, and health potion spawns, or even appear in the game as one of its wasted enemies. Choose a side and keep the good vibes alive! Return stronger, angrier, and more heavily armed after each defeat. Experiment with outfits (each with its own unique perks), devise clever strategies, upgrade powers and swirl them all together with hundreds of artifacts. Concoct the perfect cocktail of success!"