Need For Speed Unbound Volume 5 Launches Thursday

The next round of content for Need For Speed Unbound is upon us, as Electronic Arts blow the doors off the garage with a ton of additions.

Electronic Arts revealed the latest update coming to Need For Speed Unbound, as the company will launch Volume 5 on October 12. The team have basically loaded up this entry with a ton of new content and a refreshed Speed Pass, as they have added 75 free ranks with retro kaleidoscopic cosmetics and customizations, as well as the Buick Grand National GNX (1987) for rank 50 racers. They've also increased the challenge of getting 25 near misses in any BMW while being chased by cops to unlock the new turbocharged BMW M2 Coupé (2023). There's also a Halloween addition to the gamne with the premium in-store spooky "Trick or Street Swag Pack," which adds the Custom MINI John Cooper Works Countryman '17 to the mix, along with a clothing pack, Skeleton Head mask, driving effect, exclusive horn, and more. We have the rundown of everything being added in this volume below.

All 14 Linkups: Players can take on all 14 Linkups from Vol. 3 and Vol. 4 – showing the streets why they're at the top of their game, competing in over four rounds showcasing epic stunts and heroic driving. Players who contribute the most will be crowned as MVP in locations including the Yams Wind Farm, Marigold Golf Course, and Jefferson Quarry.

Volume 5 delivers a refreshed Speed Pass bringing 75 ranks with free retro kaleidoscopic cosmetics and customizations – reach rank 50 and cruise the scene in the Buick Grand National GNX (1987). New Challenges: Take on the challenge of getting 25 near misses in any BMW while being chased by cops to unlock the New BMW M2 Coupé (2023). Players can prove their notoriety by taking on new Daily, Weekly, and One Shot Challenges to earn XP and build their Bank.

Take on the challenge of getting 25 near misses in any BMW while being chased by cops to unlock the New BMW M2 Coupé (2023). Players can prove their notoriety by taking on new Daily, Weekly, and One Shot Challenges to earn XP and build their Bank. In-Game Store: Three new premium customization and cosmetics content packs, which include new cars, cosmetics, driving effects, and more, will be available in the in-game store. Need for Speed Unbound – Trick or Street Swag Pack: Available for $14.99, this premium pack contains the Legendary Custom MINI John Cooper Works Countryman '17, as well as an incredible range of classically designed artwork inspired by the rubber hose style of the golden age of American animation. These designs are featured across items, including a clothing pack, a Skeleton Head mask, a driving effect, an exclusive horn, and more. Need for Speed Unbound – Volkswagen Beetle (1963) Legendary Custom Pack: This pack is available for $9.99 and offers players the Legendary Custom Volkswagen Beetle (1963) (custom body kit and livery) and a 10-level Speed Pass boost, which will reward them with ten exciting new cosmetic or customization items. Need for Speed Unbound – Vol.5 Customs Pack: This new customs pack offers players three new exclusive Custom Builds, including Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (2017), BMW i8 Coupé (2018), and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe (2018) for $5.99. EA Play Subscriber Reward: EA Play subscribers will be able to enjoy their reward for the Epic Custom Mercury Cougar (1967).

Three new premium customization and cosmetics content packs, which include new cars, cosmetics, driving effects, and more, will be available in the in-game store.

