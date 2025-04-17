Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare Available Now In Early Access

Go toe-to-toe with the old woman next door, as the game Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is now available in Early Access on Steam

Article Summary Neighbors: Suburban Warfare hits Early Access on Steam with quirky suburban battles.

Choose from 8 unique neighbors, each with distinct abilities for 4v4 chaos.

Use everyday items as weapons; from frying pans to explosive bird poop.

Customize your character with fashionable outfits and weapon skins.

Indie game developer Invisible Walls and publisher Amplifier Studios have released their latest game, Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, into Early Access on Steam. This is team-based online co-op battle title in which you will group up as different characters from the neighborhood to fight against each other for dominance of the cul-de-sac. You can play the game right now as the team are working on the final version, set to be released sometime later this year.

Neighbors: Suburban Warfare

Suburban rivalries erupt into full scale mayhem in a 4v4 battle of home improvement against home destruction. Assemble a team from a cast of unique, iconic residents, set up defenses to protect your home, and use every imaginable tool to knock out your neighbors and wreck their home before they do the same to you.

Pick Your Poison – Choose one of eight playable Neighbors, each with unique abilities and play styles, ranging from the lovable granny Doreen and her trusty boxing gloves to the veteran med kit-wielding Gramps or Louie the explosions specialist. There's something for everyone!

– Choose one of eight playable Neighbors, each with unique abilities and play styles, ranging from the lovable granny Doreen and her trusty boxing gloves to the veteran med kit-wielding Gramps or Louie the explosions specialist. There's something for everyone! Adapt, Improvise, Overcome – Grab everyday household items and slap the opposing team into next week. From frying pans and rolling pins to tennis ball turrets or weaponised bird poop, every tool becomes lethal. John Wick? Never heard of him.

– Grab everyday household items and slap the opposing team into next week. From frying pans and rolling pins to tennis ball turrets or weaponised bird poop, every tool becomes lethal. John Wick? Never heard of him. Keep the Change, ya Filthy Animal – From upgrading to an electric fence to laying down bear traps, anything goes in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare. As the opposing team seeks to destroy the other team's essentials, a multitude of tools and gadgets are available to hamper their progress. Oh look, a lovely cheese pizza just for me!

– From upgrading to an electric fence to laying down bear traps, anything goes in Neighbors: Suburban Warfare. As the opposing team seeks to destroy the other team's essentials, a multitude of tools and gadgets are available to hamper their progress. Oh look, a lovely cheese pizza just for me! Dress to Transgress – Demolishing the neighbors' house is messy work, but who says one can't look good doing it? Neighbors: Suburban Warfare features a range of neighbor outfits, weapon skins and house blueprints that are available for players to purchase or acquire as they display their fashion flair while they destroy the bedroom feng shui.

