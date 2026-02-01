Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kepler Ghost, Neon Abyss 2, Veewo Games

Neon Abyss 2 Receives First 2026 Update in Early Access

Neon Abyss 2 has a new update out, as players can download the free Glimmer Heist Update while the game is in Early Access

Article Summary Neon Abyss 2 receives its first 2026 update, featuring the Glimmer Heist pack in Early Access.

New agent Cassie joins the Blackdog Squad, bringing unique treasure-hunting skills to the fray.

Revamped stat system lets players extract artifact gems for permanent upgrades and customization.

Face the returning Prometheus Titan Boss and the stylish new God of the Art Exhibition in fresh battles.

Indie game developer Veewo Games and publisher Kepler Ghost released a new update for Neon Abyss 2, as players can access the Glimmer Heist Update. This is the first official update for the title in 2026 while in Early Access, adding a new agent, a revamp of the Stat System, new bosses, and more. We have more details below, and the trailer is here, as the content is now live.

Glimmer Heist Update

New Agent: Cassie – Meet Cassie, a quirky but exceptionally skilled treasure hunter born and raised in the slums. Resourceful, sharp and scrappy, this new agent makes her debut.

Meet Cassie, a quirky but exceptionally skilled treasure hunter born and raised in the slums. Resourceful, sharp and scrappy, this new agent makes her debut. Introducing the Training Center – The Training Center is now open for the Blackdog Squad. This new facility allows players to test weapons and measure damage output. Perfect for theorycrafters and newcomers alike, the Training Center makes mastering the Abyss more accessible than ever.

The Training Center is now open for the Blackdog Squad. This new facility allows players to test weapons and measure damage output. Perfect for theorycrafters and newcomers alike, the Training Center makes mastering the Abyss more accessible than ever. Revamped Stat System – Milestone 3 delivers a overhaul of the agent stat system. Players can view detailed stat values directly in the character attributes. In addition, all artifacts can now be extracted into stat gems, permanently boosting corresponding stats when collected, opening up deeper customization. Core stats are now streamlined into six clear categories: Damage Bonus Attack Speed Projectile Range Damage Radius Critical Chance Luck

Milestone 3 delivers a overhaul of the agent stat system. Players can view detailed stat values directly in the character attributes. In addition, all artifacts can now be extracted into stat gems, permanently boosting corresponding stats when collected, opening up deeper customization. Core stats are now streamlined into six clear categories: New Bosses Descend – Prometheus, God of Forethought, is a legendary "Titan Boss" of the original Neon Abyss returns! Prometheus joins Neon Abyss 2 as part of a free DLC, bringing a familiar yet fearsome challenge.

Prometheus, God of Forethought, is a legendary "Titan Boss" of the original Neon Abyss returns! Prometheus joins Neon Abyss 2 as part of a free DLC, bringing a familiar yet fearsome challenge. Regular Boss: God of the Art Exhibition – Putting the pain in painting, this new boss is set to kick butt and look pretty doing it. The God of the Art Exhibition will require you to brush up on your combat skills. Is that blood? Oh no, it's just paint.

Neon Abyss 2

Dive deeper into the chaotic, beautifully pixelated Abyss with Neon Abyss 2! The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run 'n' gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter. Neon Abyss 2 introduces exhilarating online 4-player co-op, allowing you and up to three friends to dive into the roguelike chaos together. Band together to multiply each of your unique synergies and combos, creating powerful forces of destruction. Coordinate your builds and conquer the Abyss as a team, even exploring different rooms within the same map to maximize efficiency and uncover hidden secrets and treasures.

What's your combat style? Smash enemies up close with a bat or saber, unleash attacks with deadly plants, or command fierce dragon-like creatures to fight for you—the choice is yours! With limitless options and imaginative weapons, every run lets you experiment with unique, wild ways to conquer the Abyss. Random item drops in the Abyss grant you powers that combine in surprising and powerful ways. Stack as many as you can to create wild, unstoppable synergies that make every run feel unique. Show the Abyss who's really in charge—there's no limit to how many items you can wield! Your favourite Abyss companions, now in even brighter colours! Hatch and collect these cute creatures, then evolve them into powerful and unique allies to spice up your runs. With a variety of Hatchmon to discover, each run brings new possibilities!

Introducing the all-new Faith System, designed to turn the tides when the Abyss gets unreasonable. How will you wield this power? Spend it in a shop stocked with powerful items, recruit more Hatchmon to fight by your side, or…risk it all in a game of chance? Either way, we have faith in you! Uncover a host of new features and surprises in this dynamic second installment. From new enemies and powerful gods to updated loot and hidden secrets, there's always something fresh to find. The Abyss awaits—dive deeper and uncover secrets you may not face alone!

