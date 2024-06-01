Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Neopets, Neopets Battledome

Neopets Battledome Announced For Late June Release

Upper Deck announced they will launch Neopets Battledome later this month, bringing a new TCG title to the beloved franchise.

Choose from Fire Uni and Starry Acara starter decks for strategic play.

Starter decks and Booster Packs available in Upper Deck shops and online.

Future sets and resources like a store locator and deck-builder coming soon.

Upper Deck announced a new TCG on the way this week, as Neopets fans will soon be able to battle it out in Neopets Battledome. This trading card game will focus entirely on the established universe and characters that people know from the franchise, as they have created a battle system that will allow you to fight an opponent using several characters as you see fit. The team ill launch with a pair of starter decks, as you'll be able to choose from Fire Uni and Starry Acara. Those looking to get their hands on it will be able to get them online via Upper Deck's shop, as well as from Upper Deck's Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops throughout the United States and Canada. Both of these will run you $20, with Booster Packs going for $4, as the game will be released on June 26.

Neopets Battledome

The Neopets Battledome trading card game invites players to explore the world of Neopia, where the magic of their favorite virtual pets comes to life. Players will immerse themselves in thrilling, fast-paced gameplay by combining strategy, limitless creativity, and dice battles with the beloved characters from Neopia. Using a deck of Neopets, Faeries, Paint Brushes, Legends, Equipment, Codestones, and more, two players will go head-to-head in a best-of-three-round battle to become the champion of the Battledome. Every turn, each player will play cards and roll dice to attack or defend their Neopet in a battle. Starter decks include everything players need to enjoy the game, and booster packs can be added to players' collections to enhance the gameplay.

Additionally, Upper Deck plans to release future sets later this year and will launch a website that provides a store locator to find and purchase the game, find and register for Upper Deck and Certified Diamond Dealer-approved organized play tournaments, as well as a deck-building tool which will allow players to create and save their decks.

