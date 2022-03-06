Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars Is Coming To Switch In April

Idea Factory International revealed this week they're bringing Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars over to PC and Switch next month. The game has already been around on PlayStation for a hot minute, but now the company will be launching it in North America and Europe on these two platforms, starting with the Nintendo Switch on April 19th and for PC via Steam on May 11th. As you might suspect, its a complete version of the title with all the updates to it included. Enjoy the latest trailer below showing it off on the Switch.

Neptunia and Senran Kagura join forces in this hack 'n slash RPG! Pair up 10 playable characters to slice through enemy hordes, channel the elements, and perform special character attacks. Then find your center with the Peaches & Cream Meditation minigame before taking on the post-game challenges of Yomi-Training! When 2 Become 1: The two warring nations from the Neptunia and Senran Kagura series have now joined forces in one action-packed RPG! Choose from 10 possible characters, including two new characters: Yuuki and Goh, and pick two characters to set forth on your adventure. Swiftly switch between your two chosen characters in battle!

The Art of the Ninja : Each character possess a unique set of skills, known as Ninja Art Skills. Chain your Ninja Art Skills to leave your enemies in the dust. Ninjas and shinobi are also equipped with projectiles that can inflict physical damage or temporary status ailments to slow down foes.

Stay Stylin' with Spirit Gems: Collect Spirit Gems for helpful stat boosts! Legend says arranging them in certain combinations can add even bigger boosts…

Are You a True Ninja Warrior?: The Peaches & Cream Meditation mini-game allows players to test their balance. Successfully filling the Peach Gauge gives extra stat boosts in battle! Plus, test your might with the post-game content, Yomi-Training! Expert ninjas and shinobi can play through 8 different trials, each set with difficult restrictions!