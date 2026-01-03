Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ByteRockers' Games, Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() Planning For Q1 2026 Release on Steam

Net.Attack() recently released a new massive update while in Early Access, confirming an eventual launch window for the full version

Indie game developer and publisher ByteRockers' Games confirmed they are aiming to release the full version of Net.Attack() in the next couple of months. The team recently put out the Inside The Glacier update for the game, bringing with it some sweeping changes and new content as part of its time in Early Access. In the process, they confirmed the game is coming out sometime in Q1 2026. We have more details here about the recent update as we now wait to hear about a launch date.

Inside the Glacier Update

Major System Overhaul of Net.Attack()'s tactical programming tools:

Node Sets reorganize abilities into clearer, more strategic clusters.

Modifications, run-defining super-upgrades, unlock devastating algorithm builds.

New enemy threats detected: Warden – A relentless enforcer that locks down waves with suffocating pressure. Wardens don't give you space, they take it. Artillery – A shock-impact mini-boss that bombards the arena with precision strikes. Hesitation = Deletion. Surfer – A swarm-class predator triggered when all remaining ByteCoins convert into pursuit units. They flood the field instantly and they run you down.



These aren't just new enemies, they're new failure conditions. Adapt or get overwritten.

Three New Characters Join the Fight

Each character rewrites the battlefield with unique attack architectures:

7UR7ING – Armored. Methodical. Deploys modular Heat Link towers channeling thermal energy into brutal suppression zones. Bend enemy paths to your will – then incinerate them.

Armored. Methodical. Deploys modular Heat Link towers channeling thermal energy into brutal suppression zones. Bend enemy paths to your will – then incinerate them. M4RRY – A relentless shark-inspired brawler built for close-quarters brutality. Every strike builds strength until Rage Mode erupts, igniting a speed-and-damage surge turning aggression into annihilation.

A relentless shark-inspired brawler built for close-quarters brutality. Every strike builds strength until Rage Mode erupts, igniting a speed-and-damage surge turning aggression into annihilation. GU$$ – Serpentine tactician. Collect Observers to extend your shifting body, increasing reach, control and strike potential while weaving through enemy formations. Evolve mid-run and dominate late-game arenas.

Net.Attack()

Net.Attack() is a dynamic top-down action roguelite where you create your own abilities using programming. Dive into the node-based coding system, designed for both newcomers and coding enthusiasts. Build, tweak, and optimize your attacks and dominate the virtual battleboards. Revolutionizes coding by providing a drag-and-drop node system that turns complex coding concepts into visual, manageable components. This user-friendly interface allows you to easily construct and refine powerful algorithms, making the art of coding both fun and accessible to everyone, regardless of prior programming knowledge.

Engage in fast-paced, top-down action where each round pushes your strategic limits. Whether you have 20 minutes or several hours, the game offers a deeply rewarding experience. No two playthroughs are the same in Net.Attack(). The game constantly evolves with new challenges that test your problem-solving skills and creativity. Each session offers unique scenarios that require you to adapt and optimize your code and attacks. With a huge variety of unlockables, including new nodes, characters and more, your can enchance your attacks and create new combinations of effects.

