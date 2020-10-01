Netmarble Announces An Original Mobile Title With A3: Still Alive

Netmarble revealed last week that they have an all-new original game on the way for mobile in the form of A3: Still Alive. The game is a dark fantasy MMORPG based on the popular A3 PC title made in South Korea. This game will explore that world in a wider scope as you will have control over everything your character does in a world filled with conflict, magic, and more. They're currently taking signups for pre-registration for both iOS and Android devices. The company didn't really reveal when they'd be testing it out or when it would go live, so we're guessing if it doesn't happen over the holidays, look for it in 2021.

Based on Netmarble's original A3 online PC game from South Korea, A3: Still Alive is a cross-genre mobile experience that pairs the enormous and living worlds of Open-World RPGs with the extreme combat of Battle Royale. Set in an apocalyptic fantasy world of swords and sorcery, players must be vigilant in an always-open Player vs. Player (PvP) environment as they fight against enemies with intense hack & slash combat in the search for powerful gear. Players can prove their mettle with a variety of PvP and Player vs. Everyone (PvE) engagements including Castle Siege, Dark Presence and World Boss Content. To complement the extreme combat, A3: Still Alive is beautifully rendered with splendid console-quality 3D graphics that are brought to life thanks to the outstanding optimization of the Unity Engine. "A3: Still Alive was first released in the Korean market and gained great popularity, ranking first in the App Store and Google Play downloads. Global version will complement the Korean build to provide more high-quality features and services. We feel now is the perfect time to reintroduce what makes the game so special with the global release of A3: Still Alive", said Joong Sun Chang, Executive Producer of Netmarble, "Thanks to the integration of Battle Royale's intense combat-centric elements, the dark and dangerous world of A3: Still Alive has never been more fully realized, and we anticipate many will gravitate towards the title at launch."