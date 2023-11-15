Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: G-Star 2023

Netmarble Reveals Multiple Titles During G-Star 2023

Netmarble has revealed three new games on the way at G-Star 2023 in South Korea, as there are some cool titles coming in 2024.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin brings an open-world RPG to PC, mobile, and console.

RF Online Next, a sequel to the enduring 2004 MMORPG, will leverage Unreal Engine 5.

DEMIS RE:BORN, a mobile RPG, modernizes mythic heroes as 'Transcendents'.

Netmarble has a special announcement during G-Star 2023 in Busan, South Korea, as they have revealed three new games on the way. The first is an all-new open-world RPG for PC, mobile, and console called The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin; the second is a collectible RPG for mobile devices in the works called DEMIS RE:BORN, and the third is a new sci-fi MMORPG for PC and mobile devices titled RF Online Next. The team is currently in Busan, showing off all of these games, giving attendees a chance to experience them, or at the very least learn about them, for the first time. As to when we'll actually see them, considering one of them is still in development and the other two appear to be in the testing phases, we're guessing 2024 is a safe bet for at least two of them. You can read more about all three games below as we wait to learn more.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin consists of open-world content in which players explore various locations of the continent and collect "Star Fragments." Players can form their own combat style by collecting heroes from the popular The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga and anime series.

RF Online Next

Developed using Unreal Engine 5, RF Online Next is characterized by the expansion of the IP RF Online – originally released in 2004 and active for over 20 years. This new title brings the sci-fi world to life, featuring massively multiplayer realm vs realm battles across three nations.

DEMIS RE:BORN

A mobile collectible RPG being developed based on Netmarble F&C's original IP Grand Cross. The title follows the adventures of 'Connectors' (users) to prevent chaos and destruction of the world and features various 'Transcendents' (in-game characters) who are modernized versions of mythological and historical heroes.

